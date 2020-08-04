See Pic
Dave Annable Kisses Wife Odette & Confirms They’re Back Together 10 Mos. Post-Split: 2020 ‘Ain’t All Bad’

(FILE) Dave and Odette Annable Split After 9 Years of Marriage. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 23: Actress Odette Annable and husband/actor Dave Annable arrive at the Los Angeles Art Show 2019 Opening Night Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
(FILE) Dave and Odette Annable Split After 9 Years of Marriage. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 29: Odette Annable and Dave Annable arrive at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
(FILE) Dave and Odette Annable Split After 9 Years of Marriage. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Odette Annable, son Charlie Mae Annable and husband Dave Annable arrive at the Brooks Brothers Annual Holiday Celebration In Los Angeles To Benefit St. Jude 2018 held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Celebrity arrival at the premiere of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Odette Annable and Dave Annable
They’re back! Dave Annable and Odette Annable revealed that they’ve reconciled 10 months after separating, with a cute PDA pic on Instagram. How romantic!

It’s official! Dave Annable and his wife, Odette Annable, are back together and going strong. The What/If star, 40, confirmed the news with an adorable PDA photo on Instagram, posted August 3. The photo, which you can see below, shows Dave kissing the Supergirl star, 35, deeply while they sit on the beach. If their relationship status wasn’t clear enough from that, he captioned the post, “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables.”

2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables

Odette posted the same photo with the same caption to her own Instagram account. Dave joked in the comments that “my post is better.” The couple, who married in 2010, announced that they were separating in October 2019. They released a joint statement at the time, writing, that their four-year-old daughter, Charlie Annable, was “our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together.”

Two months after calling it quits, Odette shared a photo of a building on Instagram that had the quote “I know everything happens for a reason, but what the f**k” on its side. She captioned the post, “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years. They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

Odette Annable poses with husband Dave Annable on the purple carpet at an event for St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital. Both actors have famously played doctors on TV. (SplashNews)

Ten months after their split, they’re back and better than ever. Fans knew that something was up when Dave and Odette revealed in April that they were quarantining together during the COVID-19 crisis with Charlie. They were together during a friend’s virtual birthday party and at a virtual Passover dinner.