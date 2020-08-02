Mama June, 40, Stuns In A Gorgeous Dress During Fun Day At The Beach — See Pics

Reality television superstar Mama June was serving fun in the sun realness when she was spotted having a blast at the beach!

Well hello gorgeous! Mama June, 40, appears to be living her best life during the summer and we are here for it. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum broke from self-isolation for a fun day at the beach in Florida on Saturday, August 1. She didn’t let the bad weather stop her from having a good time as she posed for the camera in a beautiful striped dress that highlighted her curves and swerves to perfection. It was also a safety first kind of deal for her as she sported a face mask to prevent her from spreading the novel Coronavirus to others while out and about.

The mother-of-four has been having a great time showing off not only her body but a couple of new looks during quarantine. She channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe when she debuted her sleek, short blonde bob on Instagram late last month. It was an impulse decision for her to switch things up, hair wise, which clearly worked as her fans couldn’t stop complimenting her on how amazing she looked!

She’s also been spending quite a lot of time with boyfriend Geno Doak, 44, recently. The two were seen holding hands at the beach ahead of the 4th of July weekend where June rocked a leopard print bikini during their romantic outing. They were also in a playful mood as her man decided to hilariously feed her a delicious corn dog at one point.

June’s dramatic weight loss, which she has documented for quite some time now, has paid off and then some with all of the outfits she’s been rocking as of lately. The TLC mainstay dazzled in a plunging black jumpsuit with a very expensive looking pair of Christian Louboutin shoes in early July that effortlessly showed off all the pounds she’s shed.

She’s far from the only celebrity that has been winning the battle of the bulge lately. Others who have impressed their millions of fans with their body transformations include award-winning singer Adele, actress Rebel Wilson and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s very reclusive son Christopher.