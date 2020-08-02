See Pic
Mama June, 40, Stuns In A Gorgeous Dress During Fun Day At The Beach — See Pics

EXCLUSIVE: Mama June is the eye of a storm again - after finding herself in the path of Tropical Storm Isaias. The reality star, 40, is living in a condo in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is expected to be hit by heavy rains and flash flooding. On Saturday, the mother-of-four appeared in good spirits as she went for a jog on the beach near her waterfront home. The storm was down grounded from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm but weather experts expect it to regain hurricane status overnight. A source said: “Mama June is staying calm and hunkering down with her friend Adam Barta. “They’ve made sure they have plenty of emergency supplies in the home in case the weather takes a nasty turn for the worst.”. 01 Aug 2020 Pictured: Mama June. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692203_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June celebrates the 4th July holiday weekend in style - by hitting the beach in a skimpy bikini and eating a corndog. The reality star, 40, stripped down to a two-piece swimsuit as she soaked up the summer sun. The mother-of-four was pictured in Jensen Beach, Florida with boyfriend Geno Doak. But after showing off her figure in the revealing swimsuit, close friends told how they fear she is losing her battle to get fit and drop some dress sizes. A pal revealed: June is 246 lbs which is the highest she has been since her weight loss surgery in 2017. “She has been really trying to lose weight but she still has a hard time staying away from some of her favorites like corn dogs.” June has recently been on a mission to lose weight and embarked on a diet and an exercise campaign including yoga, cycling and jogging. She once weighed 460lbs but lost a staggering 300lbs after an intense exercise regime coupled with gastric and plastic surgery. Since tipping the scales at 160lbs she has now put on some extra weight. The TV star stunned fans during a recent confession in which she claimed she had been spending up to $3,000 a day on crack cocaine. She told viewers of ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ was using more than two ounces of the drug. She told the show: “[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using... just smoking crack. It’s weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here.” A source close to the reality star revealed: “Mama June was the worst we’ve ever seen her. She was going through thousands a day on meth and crack cocaine. She lost everything. Mama June and Geno were ready to make a change in their life and get back to the family.”. 03 Jul 2020 Pictured: Mama June and Geno Doak. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686362_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Mama June is seen for the first time since her shocking confession that she was spending up to $3,000 a day on crack cocaine. The reality star, 40, was photographed on Thursday near a rehab clinic in Florida just days after she her drug hell was revealed in an episode of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot’. Troubled mother-of-four June was seen with boyfriend Geno Doak after confessing to the show she was using more than two ounces of the drug. She told the show: "[My drug of choice] has to be cocaine crack. I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using... just smoking crack. It's weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here.” A source close to the reality star revealed they did not know why June was spotted near the rehab center but added: "Mama June was the worst we’ve ever seen her. She was going through thousands a day on meth and crack cocaine. She lost everything.” "Mama June and Geno were ready to make a change in their life and get back to the family.". 27 Jun 2020 Pictured: Mama June and Geno Doak. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA684442_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Reality television superstar Mama June was serving fun in the sun realness when she was spotted having a blast at the beach!

Well hello gorgeous! Mama June, 40, appears to be living her best life during the summer and we are here for it. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum broke from self-isolation for a fun day at the beach in Florida on Saturday, August 1. She didn’t let the bad weather stop her from having a good time as she posed for the camera in a beautiful striped dress that highlighted her curves and swerves to perfection. It was also a safety first kind of deal for her as she sported a face mask to prevent her from spreading the novel Coronavirus to others while out and about.

Mama June
Mama June having the time of her life at the beach. Credit: MEGA

The mother-of-four has been having a great time showing off not only her body but a couple of new looks during quarantine. She channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe when she debuted her sleek, short blonde bob on Instagram late last month. It was an impulse decision for her to switch things up, hair wise, which clearly worked as her fans couldn’t stop complimenting her on how amazing she looked!

She’s also been spending quite a lot of time with boyfriend Geno Doak, 44, recently. The two were seen holding hands at the beach ahead of the 4th of July weekend where June rocked a leopard print bikini during their romantic outing. They were also in a playful mood as her man decided to hilariously feed her a delicious corn dog at one point.

June’s dramatic weight loss, which she has documented for quite some time now, has paid off and then some with all of the outfits she’s been rocking as of lately. The TLC mainstay dazzled in a plunging black jumpsuit with a very expensive looking pair of Christian Louboutin shoes in early July that effortlessly showed off all the pounds she’s shed.

She’s far from the only celebrity that has been winning the battle of the bulge lately. Others who have impressed their millions of fans with their body transformations include award-winning singer Adele, actress Rebel Wilson and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s very reclusive son Christopher.