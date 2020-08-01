See Pic
Jennifer Lopez, 51, Glows In Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie While Showing Off Her ‘Morning Face’

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to wish her followers a ‘good morning’ by sharing a gorgeous new fresh-faced photo that showed her posing in a white robe and not one spec of makeup.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, proved she doesn’t need cosmetics to shine when she shared a stunning makeup-free photo of herself on the morning of August 1. The singer wore a white robe in the eye-catching selfie and had her wavy light brown locks down and swept behind her shoulders as she looked into the camera with glowing skin. “Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace,” she wrote in the caption.

Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace

Fans quickly took to the comments section of the pic to share their positive thoughts and compliment the beauty. “You demonstrate every day the incredible person you are, completely enlightened. ❤❤️,” one fan wrote. “Super natural, super pretty,” another wrote while a third called her “Soooooo gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time Jennifer’s shared a beautiful makeup-free photo in the past few weeks. On July 25, one day after her 51st birthday, she posted a makeup-free selfie she took right after a workout. She was wearing a black crop top and matching leggings and had her long locks tied up in a twisted bun. “Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness! ✨💪❤️ #NoLimitLegion #Pelothon2020 @onepeloton,” she captioned it.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showing off a look with makeup. (SplashNews)

Jennifer is known for staying active and working out regularly and she often shares pre/post-workout photos that allow her to show off her natural features whenever she can. The beach is another place she gets to embrace makeup-free looks. Earlier this year, in Mar., she shared videos of herself taking in a meditation session at a beach while looking amazing and in another set of photos, she showed off a similar natural look in a white one-piece swimsuit.

It’s always awesome to see J.Lo inspiring her fans to love themselves with or without makeup! We hope to see more all natural pics soon!