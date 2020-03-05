Jennifer Lopez Hits The Beach In A Sexy, White Plunging Swimsuit 

Jennifer Lopez gives a whole new meaning to beach days! The singer showed off her amazing figure in a plunging white swimsuit with sultry cut-outs while at lounging in the sand on March 4. And, these new photos are the motivation we needed!

It may be a tad bit early, but Jennifer Lopez is already looking summertime fine! The singer/actress, 50, who makes the gym a 365-day habit, showed off her fit figure in a white swimsuit at the beach on Wednesday afternoon. She shared a series of sultry snaps to her Instagram Stories, that showed her modeling the plunging number, which featured an open back and side cut-outs.

J.Lo wore her hair in a top knot for her day at the beach with her friend, Stevie Mackey. The celebrity vocal coach, who also works with the singer, also shared a selfie of them lounging in the sand. Jennifer posed with a cute pout while she rocked a pair of circular sunnies with silver jewels around the rims. It’s unclear where exactly the duo spent their day of R&R, but it looked magical to say the least.

The mother of two also shared a sexy video that panned her entire body from bottom to top. “No one likes a shady beach…,” J.Lo captioned the clip. She was all smiles showing off her fresh face and massive diamond ring from fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer laid on a white towel next to her Louis Vuitton bag as she listened to a slow song and the blowing wind.

(Photo credit: onlyjrod13/Instagram)

The triple threat singer, dancer actress most definitely deserved a day at the beach after months of preparation for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show in early February. Jennifer, along with co-headliner Shakira, rocked the stage in Miami for millions when the Kansas City Chiefs took the win over the San Fransisco 49ers on February 2.

Jennifer spent countless hours in the studio perfecting her moves and voice for the 12-minute set, which also featured her 12-year-old daughter, Emme,. Not to mention, J.Lo was in and out of the gym as well, making sure her six-pack was on point for the big event. Yet, when isn’t it?