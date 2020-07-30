‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais, 53, Debuts New Blue Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Garcelle Beauvais washed the ‘RHOBH’ reunion aftermath drama right out of her hair by showing off gorgeous new deep blue locks. We’ve got the before and after makeover photos.

Following one of the most intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion tapings ever, first-year cast member Garcelle Beauvais decided to change up her look. The 53-year-old beauty has a new blue hair color she’s rocking, and it look amazing! The actress first shared her gorgeous new hue via an Instagram post on July 27, writing, “Tangled up in #blue,” referencing the name of the classic Bob Dylan song while adding, “#lovebeingagirl #switchup.” Garcelle wore her hair in the same style during a July 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, with her blue hair slightly straightened with soft waves.

Garcelle got props on her new blue hair from her fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley, 44, who commented, “So fun! Looks great.” But none of her other cast mates commented, as they’re all apparently still trying to recover from the super intense reunion taping on July 16.

During WWHL, Andy asked her, “What was your reaction after you finished your first reunion?” Garcelle let out a big sigh and rolled her eyes. “I was exhausted. I was drained, I was shocked by the…It was a lot. It took me two days to shake it honestly.” Fellow RHOBH newcomer Sutton Stracke — who also appeared on WWHL as a guest — agreed it took her a few days to get negative energy off.

Andy noted how Garcelle unfollowed cast mate Lisa Rinna, 57, on social media after the reunion taping. “After the reunion it was a lot for me. I just felt like she was…the stakes were too high for something that really is between Denise and her husband. It just seemed too much for me,” Garcelle said about how Lisa responded to Brandi Glanville‘s allegation that she had an affair with married Denise. Garcelle has been friends with the former Bond girl since long before appearing on RHOBH, and thought Lisa was way too harsh on Denise.

Despite the hellish reunion, Garcelle said she’s glad she appeared on season 10 of the Bravo hit. “I am glad I did it,” she told Andy. “It definitely challenged me. It made me grow and when I don’t like things that are uncomfortable, I try to shy away sometimes. But yeah, I’ve had a ball. Thank you for having me. It’s been really cool.”