Britney Spears Says She Wants To Live On ‘The Pink Planet’ & Lady Gaga Fans Joke It’s ‘Chromatica’

Britney Spears has been all about the color pink lately. First she bathed with pink rosebud soap, and now she’s daydreaming about living on a pink planet that is 57 light years from Earth.

Who knew Britney Spears was so knowledgeable about astronomy? The 38-year-old pop star intrigued fans with her awareness of far away globes when she shared some facts about a beautiful planet made of pink gasses known as GJ 504b. She posted a photo showing the planet with its waves of pink and magenta, and wished how she could “just go here already.” However, many fans told her that there’s already a pink planet called Chromatica, which Lady Gaga dreamed up as the theme and title of her sixth studio album that dropped in May 2020. Her “Stupid Love” music video is all about fighting for equality on the planet, while everyone wears pink.

Next to the photo she shared, Britney wrote in the caption, “This is the PINK PLANET….aka GJ 504b…the planet made of pink gas!!!!! It’s even four times more massive than Jupiter !!!!! Can I just go here already!?!” along with a pink heart, pink flower and laughing so hard it is crying face emojis. Then Gaga’s little monsters were quick to remind Brit that all she has to do is visit Gaga’s Chromatica album and she’ll already be on a pink planet without needing deep space travel.

User @damianish commented, “Britney – it’s called Chromatica – come with us!!” while @jordantpack wrote, “This planet is called Chromatica we’ve been there since May!” Fan @samstryker gushed, “Britney a Chromatica stan… we love to see it,” as @nathankpearson cheered, “Yes!!! Chromatica welcomes you!!!” See, Brit doesn’t need to travel 57 light years from Earth to be on a pink planet, when all she has to do is turn on Gaga’s latest album.

Other fans were impressed with Britney’s interest in planets. @prollydrew applauded, “Yesssss, Professor Spears!! Teach me that science!!” while @justindipiero joked, “Oops! She discovered another planet… again!!!” having fun with the outer-space themed music video for Britney’s 2004 smash “Oops! I Did It Again.”

User @horizontally.raising.hell wisely pointed out, “She keeps posting about pink. There has to be symbology about pink she wants us to know.” Britney has been posting a lot of pink-themed material to her Instagram. On July 28, she shared a video showing her in a pink-hued bubble bath while playing with a lifelike pink rosebud decorative soap.

Britney also shared a photo of a pink rose to the ‘gram on July 22 and wrote that, “Some say they smell the fragrance of roses while communicating with angels in prayer or meditation,” and that “roses have energy fields that vibrate at a high electrical frequency…the highest of any flower on Earth!!!!!!” She shared a close-up photo of a dewey pink rosebud on July 14, with just red lip kiss emojis in the caption.