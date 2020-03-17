Britney Spears Shares New Video With Strange Accent & Says She Refuses To Be Silenced

Britney Spears sent a message to fans that part of being ‘bold’ is making people uncomfortable. It comes after she worried fans in a video speaking with a British accent.

Britney Spears‘ fans have been a little worried about the pop princess lately. Now she’s saying that she’s going to keep making people uncomfortable because that comes along with being “bold.” She shared a meme to her Instagram account on March 16 that read, “Speak boldly and with intellect. Never hush your voice for someone’s comfort. Speak your mind, make people uncomfortable.” Britney, 38, then wrote in the caption, “Part of being bold ….. is making people uncomfortable 😉😘😘💋⭐️☕️ !!!!!!!! PS ….. so how comfortable have people been with you lately 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 ???!!!”

Fans were divided about Brit’s post, especially with most Americans going into self-distancing and isolation due to the coronavirus. User eldulceporvenir wrote, “Such a random post considering all that’s going on lol,” while azzman29 told her, “Now is not the time Britney.” User mrsbeckyreese commented, “This isn’t the time for this type of post, hon.”

Others were proud of Brit. User shatz2000 wrote, “Thank you for these truths during this difficult time. 🙏🏼,” and therealkristiespaeth called the singer, “Queen of quarantine.” User bjc899 pointed out, “People have been pretty comfortable because we’re all in self isolation 🤷‍♂️.” Fan meg_rad cheered on Brit, telling her “YASSS QUEEN!!! Speak your mind! 🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙.”

Fan mfallabel told the mother of two, “Britney you’ve made me very uncomfortable lately :).” That person is not alone. On Feb. 26 the singer posted a video in Hawaii talking about all the birds she heard chirping in a tree, but used a British accent. That’s something she did when she was experiencing her breakdown in 2007. One fan dinazcamm commented, “Let’s all continue to pretend this is ok.” User lbow32 wrote, “Oh no, the British accent is back…flashbacks to 2007 🙈😟,” while fan harriebow commented, “it’s like I can smell 2007 reapproaching.”

Britney has also been posting numerous IG photos in a plunging white leotard with lace sleeves against a red backdrop. While initially fans were praising her for looking good, Brit later claimed that she cherished the outfit because it was her “grandmother’s swimsuit.” The look most definitely did not come from the far more conservative 1950’s, so fans got a little worried. She has since deleted the post with the comment, as well as a number of the bodysuit pics.