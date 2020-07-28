‘Don’t Look Deeper’s Helena Howard Teases Aisha’s ‘Brave & Challenging’ Journey & More

‘Don’t Look Deeper’ has made its highly-anticipated debut on Quibi. HL spoke with star Helena Howard about Aisha’s journey, working with Catherine Hardwicke, and more. Plus, we have an EXCLUSIVE trailer.

Don’t Look Deeper made its debut on July 27, and it’s a coming of age story we’ve never seen before. The show centers on high school senior Aisha, who has this feeling that there’s something not right about her. Aisha’s hunch is right, she’s not human. This kicks off an incredible and intense journey for Aisha as she tries to find out who she really is.

“The thing that really stands out about Aisha are her layers,” Helena Howard told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s creative. She seems like every other teenager as she’s journeying throughout her life and exploring and trying to figure out who she is, what she likes and doesn’t like, except there’s this huge difference. The way that she goes about it is incredible. It’s really brave and challenging. I think that’s really what stood out for me.”

Helena got to work alongside Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the series. Collaborating with such an amazing director and learning from Catherine is something Helena cherishes.

“It was an incredible experience,” Helena continued. “Catherine is an amazing human being. Working with her, you get to see how she takes on the work because she has a background in architecture. She constructs her blueprint, and then she has her painting and her visual aspect side of things. And then she blends the two together to take on what we’re going to do for the day. It’s really helpful and productive for every type of learner. Maybe not every type of learner. I think it helped me because I’m a visual learner, but I also like organization and things like that. We instantly bonded, and it was a safe space to come to her with ideas and thoughts and anything.”

Aisha’s story will play out over 14 episodes. Helena teased what to expect from Aisha’s arc in the Quibi series. “What I can say is that her journey starts off as any other teen, and she’s trying to figure out who she is,” Helena said. “She seems normal. As we journey on with her, we realize that her experiences are darker than the average teenager. As you voyage deeper into the series, there are missing pieces and reordering of memories. You want to figure out what is happening as well as Aisha.”