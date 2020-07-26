‘NOS4A2’s Ashley Romans On Tabitha’s Evolution In Season 2, Relationship With Maggie & More

‘NOS4A2’ is currently in the midst of season 2, and Ashley Romans spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Tabitha’s journey in the second season.

With Charlie Manx in the picture, everyone’s lives in NOS4A2 are infinitely more complicated. The show has returned for season 2, and it’s even better than ever. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Ashley Romans about Tabitha’s side of things regarding the Maggie and Vic dynamic.

“When Vic enters the picture, which she has to because she needs their help, it throws a kind of a wrench between the relationship because as you see Maggie as she gets sick when she uses her tiles, her superpowers, and every superpower kind of has a cost,” Ashley told HollywoodLife. “Tabitha doesn’t want her to play with that cost.”

The actress continued: “I think Tabitha makes it clear that every time Vic calls it’s because she has a problem. Vic has been struggling a lot over the past eight years, and Maggie is just moving past that. So I think Tabitha views Maggie and Vic’s relationship as a threats to Maggie’s health and also Maggie and Tabitha’s relationship. I think also just the nature of war. Maggie and Vic are two sisters in arms. They went to war together. I think that’s a really strong bond that Tabitha needs to support but also compete with a little bit. It’s not like a petty jealousy thing, but how do you compete with a bond that strong?”

Ashley also discussed Tabitha’s arc in the second season of the AMC show. “I would say we delve more into her world of the FBI,” Ashley said. “She’s been in this kind of boy’s world, and she’s learning that there are limits to this bureaucracy. She has good in her heart, and she has the intentions of doing good but she has to kind of have that despite being an FBI agent, not because of it. It’s hard because she’s realizing that all these rules she’s been following aren’t really going to get the job done in the long run. She’s grappling with that, and we kind of see that in her world as well, in terms of people she works with on a day to day basis, what she’s willing to do what she’s not willing to do. She also learns that her muscle as an FBI agent is not what’s going to solve all this. She has to humble herself a little bit.”

NOS4A2 also stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. The show airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on AMC.