Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Fierce Leather Look To Dinner: See Her Style Evolution Through The Years

Kourtney stepped out for dinner in a black leather ensemble, just days after her brother-in-law Kanye West’s tweetstorm.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has certainly upped her style game over the years! The eldest KarJenner sis proved just how far she’s come when she stepped out on July 22 in a chic, black leather ensemble. She rocked leather pants and a matching leather biker jacket, which she paired with a beige protective face mask. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept her accessories very minimal, pulling her hair back into a sleek low bun, and carrying a simple black clutch.

She was spotted laughing and joking around with a male friend as she they celebrity hot spot Nobu. However, it comes just days after her family were forced to deal with the fallout from Kanye West‘s latest tweetstorm. He posted a series of controversial tweets, in which he claimed that he wanted to divorce his wife of six years, and called Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.” Despite his tweets, which have now been deleted, Kim says that she is standing behind her husband, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

When it comes to fashion however, Kourtney has gone through a major transformation since fans first met her in 2007. It’s hard to believe there was a time when paparazzi weren’t following her and the rest of the KarJenner clan’s every move. But back in 2008, Kourtney was papped at Miami International Airport, and her ‘fit couldn’t scream ‘2000s’ any more if she tried! The future Poosh founder wore rolled-up black sweatpants with a multi-colored printed tee. She accessorized with black and gold trainers, an oversized blue handbag, and dark shades. She also appeared to be talking on a pink phone — iconic!

Flash forward a few years, and her style game has totally evolved! At the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, Kourtney wore a Naeem Khan ‘fit as she walked the red carpet. She stunned in a matching black and silver bedazzled pantsuit, which she wore over a black bra. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of Kourtney’s transformation.