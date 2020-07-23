Ramona Singer Threatens To Quit ‘RHONY’ After Her Birthday Party Ends In A Disaster

Ramona Singer broke the fourth wall during the July 23 episode of ‘RHONY’, when she told producers to stop filming during her birthday party.

Ramona Singer threw a birthday party for herself and invited 50-60 of her closest girlfriends, but by the time the July 23 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City came to a close, she probably wished she hadn’t invited at least four of them. And those four would be her RHONY co-stars, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeney, who all caused a scene when they started grinding on each other and dancing seductively.

Ramona didn’t really pay too much attention to her co-stars during her party — she actually purposely ignored Leah upon her arrival at the party — but when Ramona’s sister told her that the ladies were practically having sex on the dance floor, she knew she had to do something. So she ran over to Leah, grabbed her by the arm and pulled her off of Luann.

But Ramona grabbed Leah so quickly that Leah accidentally flashed the crowd and ripped her stockings. “Stop! Stop!” Ramona yelled, but Dorinda said it was “funny”, so she felt Ramona should lighten up.

Even so, Ramona felt like Leah was “dancing like a stripper”, so she immediately ran over to the producers and said, “We’re done”. They begged her to “calm down” but she didn’t. “Shut it down,” Ramona screamed as she looked directly into one of the camera.

Leah then ran over to Ramona and said, “Calm down, I’m having fun. You’re being psychotic. You’re being f***ing psychotic.”

Then, Sonja jumped up and started dancing on a mirror, smashing it into pieces. Afterwards, Ramona was seen talking to a producer and said, “No, I’ll f***ing quit the show right now. OK? I’m done. I’m done … This is f***ed up. I’m done”. Meanwhile, Sonja kept smashing the mirror with her heels as best as she could.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.