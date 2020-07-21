Heather Morris Dances To Naya Rivera’s Song In Sweet Tribute As She Mourns Her BFF: ‘Her Voice’ Is ‘My Favorite’

Heather Morris honored her ‘Glee’ co-star and friend Naya Rivera with a beautiful dance to Naya’s song and admitted ‘grieving looks differently on everyone’ one week after Naya’s tragic death was confirmed.

It’s been just over a week since Naya Rivera’s body was discovered at Lake Piru in California following a boating accident. Naya’s tragic death at the age of 33 left everyone devastated, including her Glee co-stars. Heather Morris, 33, who played Brittany on the FOX series, paid tribute to Naya, who played her on-screen love Santana, with a special and very “personal” dance to Naya’s song “Radio Silence” that she shared on Instagram.

“Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them,” Heather wrote. “But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them…”

She added: “I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me.”

Heather’s contemporary dance was a beautiful tribute to Naya. One of Heather’s passions is dancing — she was one of Beyonce’s backup dancers — so this means so much coming from her.

Heather has been posting about Naya in the days since her co-star’s death was confirmed. The actress wrote on Instagram, “I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay.”

In her first post after Naya’s death, Heather posted precious photos of their kids — Naya’s son Josey, 4, and Heather’s sons Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4. “I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I,” Heather said. “I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

Naya’s body was found on July 13, the 7-year anniversary of her Glee co-star Cory Monteith’s death, after a week-long search for her body at Lake Piru. The official cause of her death was drowning. Naya and 4-year-old Josey went swimming in Lake Piru on July 8. Naya was reported missing after Josey was discovered on the boat alone wearing his life jacket.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub revealed that Josey told investigators that his mom pushed him onto the boat before slipping underwater. Josey never his mom again after that. Authorities believe that the boat probably started drifting, and Naya “mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.” Naya was just 33 years old at the time of her death.