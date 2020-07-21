Watch
Heather Morris Dances To Naya Rivera’s Song In Sweet Tribute As She Mourns Her BFF: ‘Her Voice’ Is ‘My Favorite’

Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New York
Cast members, including Heather Morris, from the TV Show "Glee" and friends held hands as they shouted "Say her name - Naya" as they gathered on the Lake Piru boat launch Monday morning just as Ventura County Sheriff's Search and Rescue dive team located a body Monday morning in Lake Piru as the search continued for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat she rented last Wednesday.
Naya Rivera was last spotted out shopping at Albertson's grocery store with her son Josey Hollis. The Glee star has gone missing at a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening after she had rented a boat and was presumed to have gone swimming. Her son was found on the boat hours later sleeping.
Naya Rivera and son Josey Hollis Dorsey at 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Feb 2019
Entertainment Director

Heather Morris honored her ‘Glee’ co-star and friend Naya Rivera with a beautiful dance to Naya’s song and admitted ‘grieving looks differently on everyone’ one week after Naya’s tragic death was confirmed.

It’s been just over a week since Naya Rivera’s body was discovered at Lake Piru in California following a boating accident. Naya’s tragic death at the age of 33 left everyone devastated, including her Glee co-stars. Heather Morris, 33, who played Brittany on the FOX series, paid tribute to Naya, who played her on-screen love Santana, with a special and very “personal” dance to Naya’s song “Radio Silence” that she shared on Instagram.

I want to share something very personal with you all… Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them… I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me 🙏🏻 So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite

“Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them,” Heather wrote. “But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them…”

She added: “I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me.”

Naya Rivera and Heather Morris
Naya Rivera and Heather Morris became fast friends when they were on 'Glee' together.

Heather’s contemporary dance was a beautiful tribute to Naya. One of Heather’s passions is dancing — she was one of Beyonce’s backup dancers — so this means so much coming from her.

Heather has been posting about Naya in the days since her co-star’s death was confirmed. The actress wrote on Instagram, “I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay.”

In her first post after Naya’s death, Heather posted precious photos of their kids — Naya’s son Josey, 4, and Heather’s sons Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4. “I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I,” Heather said. “I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.”

Naya Rivera and Heather Morris
Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, and more filming 'Glee' in New York City.

Naya’s body was found on July 13, the 7-year anniversary of her Glee co-star Cory Monteith’s death, after a week-long search for her body at Lake Piru. The official cause of her death was drowning. Naya and 4-year-old Josey went swimming in Lake Piru on July 8. Naya was reported missing after Josey was discovered on the boat alone wearing his life jacket.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub revealed that Josey told investigators that his mom pushed him onto the boat before slipping underwater. Josey never his mom again after that. Authorities believe that the boat probably started drifting, and Naya “mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.” Naya was just 33 years old at the time of her death.