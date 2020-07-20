‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Reveals She Got A Neck & Face Lift — See Before & After Pics

Sonja Morgan took to Instagram to share the details about her ‘fresh new look’, which she got to get ‘rid of wrinkling’, and shared before and after pics that revealed her incredible transformation.

Sonja Morgan, 56, is showing off a younger look after she had a “lower face lift and neck lift” in a new Instagram post on July 20. The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a post that included an eye-catching before and after pic and a message giving details about the experience, including the reason she decided to undergo the plastic surgery. “There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12,” she wrote in her post.

“I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form,” Sonja continued. “People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up’.”

She went on to reveal that the doctor who performed her plastic surgery is Dr. Andrew Jacono, and she explained the specific medical method he used on her. “I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park. He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached,” she explained. “Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast. Pick up his book #parkavenueface to read more. I did!”

After Sonja revealed her big news, many fans shared their support in the comments section of her post. “Good for you for owning it. No apologies,” one follower wrote. “Honestly you look absolutely STUNNING in both pictures !! a million out of ten! as long as you feel good about yourself mama, i’m happy,” a second wrote while a third gushed, “You are gorgeous no matter the effects of gravity and time.”

In addition to Sonja, Dr. Jacono took to Instagram to share more before and after pics of the reality beauty and a message about her results. “I am just blown away by the result of this #deepplanefacelift I performed on @sonjatmorgan of @bravo_rhony !!! She is so gracious for going public with her story,” he wrote. “We were lucky enough to be able to do the procedure after she completed filming the current season and before COVID hit in New York.”

“So many celebrities look amazing but do not disclose that they have done #plasticsurgery, but I know that her coming forward will empower women who are considering taking control of their appearance,” he said while also calling her look “15 years younger.”