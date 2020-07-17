D.L. Hughley Shades Kanye West For Being Same As Trump: ‘They’re Narcissists Who Don’t Read’

D.L. Hughley called out Kanye West again, saying that he gets why the rapper likes Trump so much: they’re the same ‘narcissistic’ person. A West White House will be just like Trump’s, he says.

D.L. Hughley is just as surprised as anyone by Kanye West announcing his presidential run, but he thinks it makes sense. After all, Kanye and our current president, Donald Trump, are “discernibly” the same person, according to the comedian. “Discernibly, they’re the same type of men: they’re both amoral, they’re both narcissistic, and neither reads. And I’ve seen both of their wives naked,” he joked on the July 17 episode of The View. “So I think they’re exactly the same type.”

What he can’t understand, though, is why Kanye, who grew up in Chicago, would look up to Trump over former President Barack Obama, who represented the South Side in the Illinois Senate. “One is aspirational and one’s an ass,” D.L. quipped. His appearance on The View comes shortly after he called out Kanye for supporting Trump. This was even before the BDY Party candidate (yes, that’s Birthday Party) announced he was running for president.

“I think you can be a Black Republican and be a redeemable human being. You can’t be a Black Trump supporter and be a redeemable human being. You can’t,” D.L. said on The Clay Cane Show. “It’s impossible to be humane and a Black Trump supporter. It’s impossible to do that based on all the things he does and continues to do.

“The things he says and how detrimental he’s been. I can’t think of one black Trump supporter that I find redeemable in the most basic way.” He named Kanye, Fox News personalities Diamond and Silk, and conservative pundit Candace Owens as “Irredeemable” examples. “Name me one that isn’t bat sh*t crazy… name me one,” he said.

It’s unclear if Kanye is actually still running for president. He’s missed the deadline to appear on the November 3 ballot in 10 states and counting, and has yet to launch an initiative to get on the remaining ballots, or start a write-in campaign. The same day that one of his campaign advisors, Steve Kramer, told The Intelligencer that Kanye was “out” of the race, an organization called Kanye 2020 filled out the first form required by the FEC to run for president.