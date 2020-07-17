August Alsina Reveals Why He ‘Doesn’t Regret’ His ‘Entanglement’ With Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina has no misgivings about his ‘entanglement’ with Jada Pinkett while she was separated from Will Smith. The singer says that he could ‘never regret being given the gift of experience and love.’

August Alsina is continuing to reminisce with warm feelings about his “entanglement” with still-married Jada Pinket Smith. The 48-year-old actress used the term to describe her relationship with the young singer during a July 17 Facebook Watch Red Table Talk. The 27-year-old says that he doesn’t regret a thing about their time together, as it taught him what true love is. “I don’t regret it at all because I know that on this planet, there is not much harmony, and there is not much love, so when you’re actually given love, real love that you’ve never experienced, it is a gift,” he told Vulture in a new interview.

“No matter how complex or hard it may be to face or whatever, that’s the gift. I’m aware of that. I’m aware that I was gifted. It’s been a blessing to me, even the really hard parts and the tough parts of it,” August continued. The story of his involvement with Jada was first revealed on June 30, when August told The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee that, “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her (Jada). I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it.”

In further explaining why he has no regrets about his “entanglement” with Jada — who was secretly separated from movie superstar husband Will Smith, 51, at the time — August explained, “There is no right or wrong here. With there being no right or wrong, there is no regret. There’s nothing to regret because it’s not something I went searching for.

August then elaborated that he didn’t chase Jada because she was married, and that he wasn’t a victim either. “It’s not something I went after. I don’t go after people’s girls. Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me. This is none of that. It just is. It just was. So I don’t feel any reason to have regrets. Every lesson man, every, every relationship, every experience is a blessing. You learn from it, whether good or bad. I could never say that I regret being given the gift of experience and love. It’s a lesson.”

Jada revealed on RTT that, “Four and a half years ago…I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends,” Jada explained. “And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.” She was joined by Will, and explained, “You and I were going through a very difficult time.” The I Am Legend star replied, “I was done with you.” Jada added, “We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.”

Then Jada used the now infamous “entanglement” term to describe what she had with August. “From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” Jada explained that she and Will were “separated amicably,” and then clarified that when she used the term “entanglement,” that it was actually a “relationship,” admitting, “Yes, it was a relationship absolutely.” Will and Jada later went on to repair their marriage.

In his interview with Vulture, August had no problem with the “entanglement” label. “I don’t know why that word is such an issue. I would agree [with Jada]. If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”