‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Gushes Over GF Madelyn Cline & Reveals Their First ‘Test’ As A Couple

Chase Stokes only has eyes for his GF Madelyn Cline & revealed their first project together as a couple!

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline made all Outer Banks fans dreams come true when they revealed they were a couple IRL. Now, the duo have a new project with Kygo on the horizon, which Chase told HollywoodLife was the first “test” in their relationship when working together! “We’re actually getting to work on something right now officially as a couple, which is cool, so we’re getting to test the waters and feel it out and see how it’s going, and I’m super excited,” Chase revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

He added, “Everything between us took place after we wrapped Outer Banks because we just were so busy and had such a great friendship throughout the filming process that it just kind of turned into what it is.” Chase continued to gush over his quarantine time spent with Madelyn, who plays his love interest Sarah in the Netflix series.

“It’s been a memory for the books, that’s for sure,” he said. “To go through this with your partner and somebody that you love and care about… it’s been such a cool experience. To go through it together and watch our little baby of a project Outer Banks come to life and to continue to hopefully work together in the future for years to come, we’re just so thankful.”

The upcoming project Chase and Madelyn are working on is one we can’t wait to see! The actor teased the collab with Kygo and director Bo Webb, and added “it’s a little bit different than what Outer Banks was or any of our other work, but we’re super excited for fans to eat it up!”

Chase spoke to HL in collaboration with Sweet Earth Foods for grilling season! “It’s just the perfect opportunity for great food on a plant-based diet for the summertime, so we said, ‘Let’s do backyard barbecue!'” he explained. The “master chef” recently teased that he was coming for Fab Five member Antoni Porowski’s job, and doubled down on those comments, telling HL he’s “got a little man crush on Antoni and the way he works in the kitchen.” We’d love to see a Queer Eye x Outer Banks collab!