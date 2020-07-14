Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back At Sarah Paulson’s Shady Jab About Her Being Unkind

Lisa Vanderpump took to Twitter to respond to Sarah Paulson’s shocking claim that she ‘wasn’t nice’ to her at a party and seemingly brought up her former ‘RHOBH’ co-stars in the tweet.

Lisa Vanderpump, 59, doesn’t agree with Sarah Paulson‘s recent claim that she “wasn’t that nice” to her when they met at a party once, and used a pic that included one of her precious dogs to prove it. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the photo, which showed her and 45-year-old Sarah smiling and posing together while Sarah held the pooch, on Twitter on July 14 and added a message that revealed her confusion about the situation.

Apparently @MsSarahPaulson you are in a picture with me holding my precious lil giggy,I rarely let anybody hold him as he is so delicate,you must be friendly with one of those mean girls.

I have no reason to be anything but kind to you. pic.twitter.com/KhdGIGwKgP — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 14, 2020

“Apparently @MsSarahPaulson you are in a picture with me holding my precious lil giggy,I rarely let anybody hold him as he is so delicate,you must be friendly with one of those mean girls,” her tweet read, seemingly referring to her former RHOBH co-stars. “I have no reason to be anything but kind to you.”

Lisa’s tweet comes after Sarah accused Lisa of not being nice to her on two occasions. The first one was during a “Lie Detector Test’ video she filmed for Vanity Fair in Oct. 2019. “I don’t want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won’t miss her,” Paulson said in the video after she was asked about Lisa leaving RHOBH. “I miss the dynamic she brings to the group — which is, you know, the fear of God she instills in everyone. But no, I won’t miss her.”

“I met her once at a party,” she continued. “She wasn’t that nice to me. Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn’t that nice!”

Sarah then followed up on the comment during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, 52, on July 9, and explained why she said what she said. “I mean, Andy, it’s that thing where I’m a bit of an idiot in the sense that I was having that lie detector test,” she said on the show. “They truly strapped everything around me. The guy was sitting there. I somehow felt that if I didn’t answer the question properly I was going to get called out anyway! Listen, bless the fans. Bless the people who have [Vanderpump’s] back. That’s great.”

“I simply said she wasn’t that nice to me. She wasn’t and that’s OK. It wasn’t a character assassination!” she continued while also pointing out that she loved holding Lisa’s dog. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, I think I probably grabbed the dog out of her hand anyway.’ But I was with other people that I think she liked and she didn’t know who I was. I didn’t expect her to know who I was but I just, you know, she wasn’t that nice.”

Lisa first reacted to Sarah’s Oct. comment with a Mariah Carey-like diss on Twitter that read, “I am sorry,not sure I know her and I don’t believe or remember meeting her…I try to be nice to everybody lol.”