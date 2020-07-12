Jennifer Lopez Teases Duet With Hunky Singer Maluma & Fans Go Nuts — ‘Are You Ready?’

Prepare for new music from J-Lo! The star teased a collab with Columbian singer Maluma, who she’s starring in an upcoming movie with.

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio! The 50-year-old Super Bowl Half Time star teased a collab with hunky singer Maluma, and fans are here for it! “Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti…Are you ready?” she captioned her July 11 Instagram post. In the snap, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker flexed her toned arms as she sat on a couch in a pale yellow Marciano tank, and black leggings. She paired the outfit with white sneakers, oversized gold hoop earrings, and filtered aviator sunglasses.

Her hair was slicked back as she posed beside the 26-year-old Columbian hitmaker, who donned a blue and white jumpsuit, a red bandana, and white sneakers. The second pic in the carousel post showed the duo holding onto sheet music and sharing a major laugh. The pair are set to star opposite each other in upcoming romcom Marry Me, and fans have theorized that their new track may feature in the film.

The flick will star J-Lo as a pop star who finds out her fiance (played by Maluma) was cheating on her, just moments before they were set to wed on stage at Madison Square Garden. She then melts down on stage and picks a random math teacher out of the crowd (played by Owen Wilson) to marry instead.

Although J-Lo’s pop star life certainly is glamorous, it’s been much more low-key in recent months as she quarantines with her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The family spent the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, and were spotted riding bikes together. The singer and former Yankee were seen biking on the sunny streets of East Hampton, and Jennifer showed off her incredibly toned arms and legs in a pair of denim short shorts.