Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever While Showing Off Her New Up ‘Do & Over The Top Manicure

Khloe Kardashian rocked a juicy pout, sharp winged eyeliner and the longest talons while posing in a luxury vehicle. Tristan Thompson was all here for the mini photo shoot.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, had a selfie shoot in a Ferrari, and the results were just as glamorous as the car. In photos posted to her Instagram on July 10, the Good American co-founder had the plumpest pout and longest acrylic nails, which she drew more attention to with a layering of glitzy diamond rings. On top of that, a dramatic winged eyeliner and thick gold hoop earrings made the message clear: Khloe is here to serve looks!

Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 29, got that message loud and clear. Perhaps due to a glitch, the Cleveland Cavaliers player commented three times with the same assortment of flirty emojis. Despite Khloe’s diamond jewels and Tristan’s online flirting, the parents of True Thompson, 2, are not engaged, though.

“I just came online and I’m even confused lol. Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking,” Khloe tweeted on July 2, seemingly referring to the engagement speculation that erupted after fans spotted her wearing a diamond ring at her 36th birthday party on June 27. However, we had already learned there was no basis behind the rumors when a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife shortly afterwards, “They are getting along better than ever for the sake of True and are just focused on co-parenting. There is no truth to the rumors whatsoever.”

BEFORE: A photo of Khloe Kardashian’s pout from April. (Instagram/@khloekardashian)

However, “the spark between them is obvious,” another source, who’s a friend of Khloe’s, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Tristan makes that clear with his affectionate comments underneath Khloe’s Instagram posts! With the suspension of the 2019-2020 NBA season in March, Tristan has found more quality time to spend with Khloe and their daughter, True.

While Tristan has got Khloe on his mind, fans had Kylie Jenner in mind after seeing another one of Khloe’s recent photos! On July 8, a picture of Khloe repping a hoodie from Scott Disick’s TALENTLESS brand sparked serious talk. Fans had to do a double take at Khloe, whom they swore was her 22-year-old sister Kylie instead. Even Khloe herself noted how “young” she looked in the picture. Well, it goes without saying: Khloe knows how to snap a good selfie.