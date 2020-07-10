‘United We Fall’ Preview: Cast Teases ‘Sweet Moments’ & More In Hilarious New Sitcom

ABC’s new sitcom ‘United We Fall’ premieres July 15. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes preview of the new show featuring cast members Christina Vidal Mitchell, Will Sasso, and more.

United We Fall is a new family sitcom that follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day-to-day as a functioning family. “I think the best way to put it is it’s like the story of these two people who thought they had life figured out and were great at their jobs, and then they had kids and it was like their world blew up,” Christina Vidal Mitchell, who plays Jo, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview.

Juggling two little girls is not easy for anyone, no matter how long you’ve been together. “They’ve been together 10 years, and it seems like they’re always at the very best 7 minutes behind,” Will Sasso, who plays Bill, says. Christina adds, “At the end of the day, they love their kids. They’re committed to their kids, and so it just makes all their failures somehow OK.”

Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let the couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers, and especially their kids. Jane Curtin plays Bill’s mother, Sandy.

Guillermo Diaz stars as Chuy, Jo’s brother. Guillermo is best known for playing the intense and brooding Huck on Scandal, and his United We Fall role is a huge shift for him. “My character’s energy is completely different than my character on Scandal as you can imagine,” Guillermo admits. “It’s really fun playing someone completely different than I’ve played before.”

Each episode will show that when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible. “It just sneaks up on you, these very sweet moments with this family,” Christina reveals. United We Fall premieres July 15 at 8 p.m. and will continue airing Wednesdays on ABC.