Naya Rivera: 911 Caller Describes A Child ‘Alone’ With ‘Mother Nowhere To Be Found’

A woman’s voice is heard on the 911 tape saying she’s calling from “Lake Piru — The emergency is we found a little girl in a boat all by herself and her mom is nowhere to be found.” The dispatcher then asks, “White, Black, Asian or Hispanic?” while the caller replies, “I have no idea, I’m heading down there right now — my husband was one of people who was first there and I’m going to go find out more information. He just told me to call it in.”

The dispatcher then asks, “Boy or girl?” and the woman tells her, “I believe it is a little girl.” In paparazzi pictures from several days before Naya’s boating accident, she was seen out with Josey and his hair was long and curly. When asked about the age of the child, the woman tells the dispatcher, “Like I said I have no idea, I’m heading down there now.”

Naya rented the boat around 1pm on July 8 to go out on the lake northwest of Los Angeles with her son. Josey was found asleep aboard the boat with his lifejacket still on around 4pm that same afternoon, with no sign of Naya. He later told authorities that they went swimming, but his mom never got back on the boat. An aerial and dive team search was launched late in the afternoon, but was called off upon nightfall due to poor visibility in the lake. Naya’s black Mercedes G-Wagon was still in the boat rental’s parking lot well after the lake had closed for the evening.

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020