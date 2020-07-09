Listen
Hollywood Life

Naya Rivera: 911 Caller Describes A Child ‘Alone’ With ‘Mother Nowhere To Be Found’

Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New YorkNaya Rivera Portrait Session, New York, USA
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera was last spotted out shopping at Albertson's grocery store with her son Josey Hollis. The Glee star has gone missing at a lake in Southern California. Rivera, 33, vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening after she had rented a boat and was presumed to have gone swimming. Her son was found on the boat hours later sleeping. Ventura County Sheriff's Department will deploy divers and air units this morning as they continue to search for Rivera. Pictured: Naya Rivera, Josey Hollis Dorsey BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2020 BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Naya Rivera doesn't mind getting her hands dirty as she steps out to grab her trash cans after garbage day. Naya made sure to use latex gloves while handling her trash cans to bring inside. Pictured: Naya Rivera BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Naya Rivera and son Josey Hollis Dorsey 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

So heartbreaking! The 911 call reporting former ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing detailed how her child was found all alone on a boat without any sign of his mother.

The first sign that something had gone wrong in Naya Rivera‘s July 8 boating trip on California’s Lake Piru came when her four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey was found alone on their pontoon vessel and the former Glee star was missing. A woman whose husband was one of the first on scene to tend to the little boy called 911 to report a child had been found in a boat with no mother present. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department released the contents of the call during a July 8 news conference, where it was revealed that if the 33-year-old drowned, her body might never be found due to trees and debris in the deep lake’s bed.

A woman’s voice is heard on the 911 tape saying she’s calling from “Lake Piru — The emergency is we found a little girl in a boat all by herself and her mom is nowhere to be found.” The dispatcher then asks, “White, Black, Asian or Hispanic?” while the caller replies, “I have no idea, I’m heading down there right now — my husband was one of people who was first there and I’m going to go find out more information. He just told me to call it in.”
Naya Rivera and son Josey
Naya Rivera sweetly kisses her son Josey. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The dispatcher then asks, “Boy or girl?” and the woman tells her, “I believe it is a little girl.” In paparazzi pictures from several days before Naya’s boating accident, she was seen out with Josey and his hair was long and curly. When asked about the age of the child, the woman tells the dispatcher, “Like I said I have no idea, I’m heading down there now.”

Naya rented the boat around 1pm on July 8 to go out on the lake northwest of Los Angeles with her son. Josey was found asleep aboard the boat with his lifejacket still on around 4pm that same afternoon, with no sign of Naya. He later told authorities that they went swimming, but his mom never got back on the boat. An aerial and dive team search was launched late in the afternoon, but was called off upon nightfall due to poor visibility in the lake. Naya’s black Mercedes G-Wagon was still in the boat rental’s parking lot well after the lake had closed for the evening.

In the briefing where the 911 call was released, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said, “We have recovered video evidence from the dock that shows Ms. Rivera and her son being the only two people getting onboard the boat. We’ve had no indication after talking to her son that Ms. Rivera made it to shore. So the focus of our search efforts are in the water at this time.” Donoghue added that Josey, “gave enough information to investigators to conclude that his mother never made it out of the water.”

Naya was best known for her role of Santana Lopez on Glee from 2009-2015. She was due to start filming a new season of her YouTube Red dance drama Step Up: High Water. The talented brunette beauty married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey on July 19, 2015, and they welcomed their only child, Josey, just over a year later on  17, 2015. The couple split in 2017, and finalized their divorce two years later.