Kourtney Kardashian is taking care of her skin during quarantine & she shared the facial massage routine she does to relax & keep her skin glowing!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is always sharing some sort of new beauty trick to keep herself healthy and most recently she shared the relaxing facial massage she practices to keep her skin glowing all summer long. The mother-of-three shared her routine to her lifestyle website, Poosh, and even posted a video of herself practicing the routine with step-by-step instructions. The video was taught by Sophie, Kourtney’s massage therapist, and the entire routine can be done using just your hands.

Step 1: Cleanse

Wash your face and hands so you start off with a fresh base for the massage.

Step 2: Moisturize

Sophie explained that you can start your massage off with a facial oil cleanser to get your skin warmed up, but you can also use a moisturizer. Rub the product all over your face and neck to warm up your lymphatic system and get your blood flowing.

Step 3: Neck and Lymph

You want to massage the lymph out of your neck which holds all the build-up of toxins. Sophie recommended using all of your fingers instead of just your fingertips and apply some pressure. She used the metaphor that “your neck is like the stem of the flower and your face is the flower.”

Step 4: Chin and Face

When you get to your jaw, use your knuckles and thumbs to push deeper and drain the fluid in your face. Place your thumb under your chin, don’t press in too deep, and while your them is under your chin, glide the outsides of your fingers along your jawline. Use firm pressure and don’t be afraid if you hear crunching – this area of your face holds a lot of stress and tends to get puffy. Move upwards underneath the cheekbone and push your fingers in an outward motion. You can use your knuckles and hands, moving in large circular motions around your cheeks. Push up around your forehead.

Step 5: Nose

Use your fingertips to drain outward. Start in the inner corner of your nose and using your fingertips, push outwards towards your ears. There are pressure points for digestion around your nose so by pressing around the nasal area, it can sometimes stimulate digestion. By using your palms, you can drain and lift at the same time.

Step 6: Eyes

Lift the eyebrows and move your fingertips all the way around in circular motions while stopping at different points to lift the skin. Don’t use too much pressure around the eyes because the skin is more sensitive there. When you sweep underneath the eyes, go a little bit lighter and do a pumping effect to reduce puffiness.

Step 7: Mouth

Taking your two thumbs, lift the upper lip and press both thumbs underneath the inside of your lip and pinch the upper lip using your fingertips. Go from side-to-side and all the way around your upper lip. Then do the same thing with the bottom lip, but your fingertips will be inside your bottom lip this time while your thumbs are doing the work on the outside.