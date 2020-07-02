Kourtney Kardashian Urges People To Wear Protective Face Gear While Showing Off Sold Out SKIMS Ones

Kourtney Kardashian is telling fans to ‘wear a damn mask’ during the pandemic, and challenging her famous friends and family to share photos of themselves doing the same.

Kourtney Kardashian is doing her part to help get the word out about the importance of wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s also helping her sister Kim’s business, by wearing one of the entrepreneur’s popular SKIMS masks that she started selling in May through her body solutionwear brand. Kourt, 41, took to her Instagram on July 2, showing two close-up selfies of her wearing a SKIMS face mask in the “sand” color, with only her big brown eyes visible. Kim had the masks made in five different skin tones, which quickly sold out.

Kourtney looked gorgeous in the two selfies, wearing a shiny, watermelon-colored button up blouse. Her mask was a neutral color as to not detract from her stunning smokey eye, lush long lashes and perfectly arched eyebrows. In the caption the mother of three wrote, “#wearadamnmask to help spread the word not the virus.” Now she hopes the hashtag will catch on among her 95.8 million IG followers.

Kourt challenged sisters Kim, 39, Khloe, 36, mom Kris Jenner, 64, and several friends and glam squad members to “#wearadamnmask and post a selfie,” and then tag others to do so. The eldest Kardashian sis was actually nominated to take the challenge by longtime friend Simon Huck and the Alice and Olivia fashion brand.

The Poosh founder added, “I also invite anyone who wants to help encourage others to do the same and #wearadamnmask.” Kourt wore a hot ticket item, as Kim’s SKIMS masks for sale on her website are all on waitlist at the moment. They’re reusable in a soft, machine washable fabric and the various tonal skin shades won’t detract from killer eye makeup jobs while still doing one’s part to wear a mask and help stop the transmission of the coronavirus.

Kim put the products on sale for $8 a piece with a limited eight per customer and they sold out almost immediately after the item hit her website in mid-May. The KKW Beauty founder also made sure to give back, having 10,000 of the seamless face masks donated to the charities Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, the LA Food Bank, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.