Khloe Kardashian Shows Love To Kanye West In New Video After He Reveals Election Plans

Khloe Kardashian blasted Kanye West’s music during one of her at-home workouts days after he threw himself into the 2020 presidential ring.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, showed some love for brother-in-law Kanye West, 43, musically in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9. The mother-of-one posted a bunch of Instagram stories where she put her amazing body on display in a workout ensemble from her line Good American while playing his track “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring another famous KarJenner man… Travis Scott! Khloe, who fans think look like younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22, with her dark brown locks lately, highlighted her amazing abs and toned arms throughout the short social media clips.

Perhaps this was Khloe’s unique way of showing Kanye some support after he made jaws drop by announcing that he’s running for president in 2020. The “Gold Digger” rapper created fireworks, no pun intended, when he first brought this up on Twitter on the 4th of July. Several celebrities have voiced their negative opinions about his decision including Jamie Foxx, 52, and Meghan McCain, 35.

Many have found clever ways to troll him in the days since be broke the internet with his reveal. Paris Hilton, 39, for instance, created her own faux presidential campaign by using her famous “That’s Hot” slogan. Others who have joked about running for office include Hilary Duff, 32, who said she was doing so at the end of a long Instagram rant about people not wearing their face masks.

Someone who has his back regardless is his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, who could potentially be our new First Lady if Kanye goes through with this and gets elected. “Kim will always stand by her husband whether she disagrees or agrees with him,” a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY on Monday, July 6.

While Kim may “not always agree with his thoughts and ideas,” she’ll support Kanye “no matter what he says or does,” the source added. The KKW Beauty founder has kept her social media pretty light lately amid all her husband’s political chaos. She’s posted photos of her stunning in her fiery red locks and showed some love to niece Penelope on her 8th birthday.