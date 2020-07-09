‘Cake My Day’: Rachael Ray & Amirah Kassem Team Up For Sweet Nickelodeon Special

Nickelodeon is baking up a birthday surprise with its ‘Cake My Day’ special, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first details about the special executive produced by Rachael Ray and culinary expert Amirah Kassem.

Cake My Day is a brand-new special that will air July 17 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon. This is a one-of-a-kind special executive produced by television host Rachael Ray and culinary expert Amirah Kassem. Amirah, the founder of Flour Shop in New York and creator of the sprinkle-filled Rainbow Explosion Cake, hosts the special.

In Cake My Day, Kassem invites Charlotte, a triplet who has never had a birthday that felt like her own, to her colorful kitchen to bake a Rainbow Explosion Cake together. Charlotte, however, has no idea that her brothers Oliver and Sam have secretly planned for the day of cakemaking to turn into the biggest surprise birthday celebration she has ever had.

“With my favorite unicorn Amirah Kassem spreading her signature sprinkles and smiles, Cake My Day is a delicious celebration that I can’t wait to share with families everywhere,” Rachael said. “This is a show guaranteed to fill your day with color and cake! And will leave you racing into the kitchen to use Amirah’s tips and tricks to whip up some crazy creations of your own.”

Like the rest of us, Amirah is so stoked about the special. “I’m so, so excited to show the world how we can all use birthdays to create more joy for everyone around us,” she said. “Cake My Day was born out of a way of life I like to call the ‘Birthday Lifestyle,’ where we live every day like it’s our birthday by being with our favorite people, dressing in our favorite clothes, and of course, eating our favorite foods! It’s more important than ever to remember that we can all create happiness through celebration, and no matter what is happening in the world, we need to celebrate one another. Full of surprises, my hope is that Cake My Day will inspire kids, and adults, to live the birthday lifestyle and celebrate their family and friends. We need to keep spreading magic, rainbows, glitter, unicorns, and eating cake!”

This super sweet special is exactly what we need right now. The special also features an appearance by DIY content creator Karina Garcia and a performance by dance superstars The Lab.