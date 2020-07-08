Larsa Pippen, 46, Slays In High-Waisted Leather Pants For Sexy New Selfie — See Pic

Larsa Pippen celebrated her 46th birthday in style, and shared a new snap of herself in a black leather ensemble.

Larsa Pippen is another year older, and even more stylish! One day after celebrating her 46th birthday, the television personality shared a stunning new selfie in an all black outfit. The July 7 mirror selfie showcased her high-waisted black leather pants which she paired with a black tank top and open toe black pumps. She also accessorized with dark shades, a simple gold necklace and silver watch, along with a black Chanel purse that resembled a makeup carrier. She credited the bag, and her outfit from Pretty Little Thing in the image’s caption.

The Kardashian BFF also showed off her highlighted hair as she swept her brunette tresses to one side of her face and posed for the gorgeous pic. Just days prior, Larsa celebrated her birthday, along with the Fourth of July! On Independence Day, she stunned in a glam selfie to celebrate the occasion. “Happy 4th,” the Chicago native wrote, showing off her glam neutral makeup, including a sexy matte smoky eye.

Larsa stunned in a scoop neck black top and diamond necklace as she appeared to be seated in a car, with her blonde highlighted hair cascading around her face. The mom of 4 — who shares Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 13, and Sophia, 11 with Scottie Pippen — showed off her lips, which looked plumper than ever. While she didn’t share where she was headed, she certainly looked ready for a 4th of July bash!

The former Real Housewives of Miami star credits her healthy lifestyle and enviable figure to her new Larsa Pippen Fitness website. HollywoodLife learned about the new venture in an exclusive interview with Larsa, who also took us inside her food and workout diary. “For me it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever,” Larsa — who works out five times per week for no longer than 40 minutes — said during the May interview. “It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”