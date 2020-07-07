Pusha T Claps Back At Young Thug For Calling Him Out Over Drake Diss On Leaked Pop Smoke Song

Pusha T and Young Thug are at each other’s throats over a leaked song, in which Pusha apparently references his feud with Drake. And Pusha’s not standing for any disses from Young Thug about it.

Pusha T has responded after Young Thug accused him of taking jabs at Drake on an unreleased track. Reportedly called “Paranoia”, the Pop Smoke song features a verse in which Pusha apparently references the time he was attacked onstage during a 2018 concert in 2018 — which he blamed on Drake at the time: “You know reality bites/It’s chess not checkers/Those empty threats only sound good on your records/If the patois is not followed by blocka/It’s like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa/Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra,” he reportedly raps.

AYO PUSHA T IS SNAPPINNN ON YOUNG THUG RIGHT NOW 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3VHgeg9xFp — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) July 7, 2020

Pusha wasn’t having any of it from Young Thug, who said on his Instagram story that he wouldn’t have appeared on the track if he knew it mentioned the Drake beef. Pusha went off in his own Instagram Story message, writing, “@youngthug you were the last verse added to the song and that’s ONLY because I requested YOU!! And most important @youngthug, just so we are clear… I WOULD NEVER look or need your RESPECT for what it is I bring to the rap game!!!”

On the unreleased Pop Smoke apparently not-so subtly references Drake again, even mentioning his hometown. He allegedly raps, “”Only to find the blade, flyin’ back through LaGuardia/I might even buy a home out in Mississauga.” Their feud started in 2018, when Pusha leaked the news that Drake had secretly had a son, Adonis Graham. rapping about him on the track “The Story of Adidon”.

Since then, the two have been embroiled in a bitter fight. Drake described the drama in an October 2018 episode of The Shop. “Rap purists and people who love confrontation, they love to say, ‘There’s no rules to this s**t!’ There are f**king rules to this s**t,” Drake said.

“I’m gonna tell you something, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. The mom and dad thing… Whatever. You don’t even know my family.”