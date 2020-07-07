1st Look At Cover Of ‘Melania and Me’, The Rise & Fall Of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s Friendship With FLOTUS

HollywoodLife has the first look at the cover of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s explosive memoir about her friendship and working relationship with First Lady Melania Trump. See the ‘Melania and Me’ cover here.

The latest entry in a slew of tell-all books out of the White House has been announced. First Lady Melania Trump‘s former aide and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is set to publish Melania and Me: The Rise And Fall Of My Friendship With The First Lady on September 1. Winston Wolkoff, a former Vogue PR manager, became friends with Trump 15 years ago, the same year that she married the current president. She went on to serve as an unofficial adviser to FLOTUS. HollywoodLife has received the first look at the cover of Winston Wolkoff’s book, which you can see below:

Despite their once close friendship, a source told the Daily Beast that Trump’s former confidante’s book is “largely negative and that the manuscript heavily trashes the first lady.” While Winston Wolkoff was once an influential presence in the East Wing of the White House — she even advised Trump on the name of her “Be Best” initiative and planned the 2017 inauguration — their relationship dissolved in 2018. This came after The New York Times reported that her company was paid $26 million by Trump’s inauguration committee.

She vehemently denied the article’s claims. “Was I fired? No,” Winston Wolkoff told The New York Times in 2019. “Did I personally receive $26 million or $1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes.” After Winston Wolkoff’s departure from the White House, Trump apparently sent her an apologetic email: ““I am sorry that the professional part of our relationship has come to an end, but I am comforted in the fact that our [friendship] far outweigh[s] politics. Thank you Again! Much love.”