Donald & Melania Trump Awkwardly Stand Side-By-Side Without Touching At Taj Mahal

Donald and Melania Trump tried to feign PDA while visiting the Taj Mahal in India, but it was apparent. They weren’t actually holding hands during their photo op!

Donald Trump called the Taj Mahal “incredible, truly incredible, really incredible.” This photo of the president with his wife? Not so much. The president and First Lady Melania Trump struggled through yet another awkward photo op on February 24, this time while visiting the sacred site in Agra, India. In the photo, taken during Trump’s state visit to India, the president and first lady, looking lovely in a custom Herve Pierre jumpsuit, are standing side by side, rigidly, without touching each other at all. At first glance, it looks as if they’re holding hands. Look closer, and it’s apparent that they’re barely grazing fingers as they pose on the Taj Mahal lawn. You can see awkward pic below.

This is far from the first instance of uncomfortable (lack of) PDA that the Trumps have shared in 2020 alone. Three weeks before their trip to the Taj Mahal, which Melania called “really beautiful,” the “Be Best” advocate dodged a kiss from her husband during a White House celebration. The president was in high spirits on February 6 when he found out that he had been acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial. He grabbed his wife and went in for a kiss — she gave him the cheek, instead. Oops. He quickly recovered from the cringey moment and went off on a rant about his victory.

Just a month prior, Melania sharply snatched her hand away from his while they stood on the field at the College Football Championship game between Louisiana and Clemson in New Orleans. The move, made before the national anthem started playing was swift; Melania didn’t even change facial expressions.

To see countless instances of awkward, failed PDA between the president and first lady, scroll through that gallery above. Just a fair warning: you’re going to full-body cringe at least once.