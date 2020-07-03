Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair Makeover: ‘Savage’ Rapper Debuts Sleek Platinum Blonde Cut — Before & After

Megan Thee Stallion looked effortlessly chic when she showed off her gorgeous new haircut on Instagram!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Megan Thee Stallion, 25, gave her millions of fans another reason to ogle over her beauty when she debuted her new ‘do on Thursday, July 2. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper took to her Instagram stories where she put her chic platinum blonde hair on display while riding around in the backseat of a car. She played with her dazzling locks in the short clip while also rocking a full face of makeup and a skintight black top. “She can do no wrong,” one fan wrote in the comments section of another page about her sexy look.

The Texas native had a very exciting week leading up to her major hairstyle change. Megan was one of the biggest performers at the 2020 BET Awards, which were held virtually, where she belted out her hits “Savage” and “Girls In The Hood” while looking flawless in a fierce black leather outfit. She scored big that evening, taking home honors for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and the Coca-Cola Viewers Choice Award (“Hot Girl Summer”) over strong competition from Chris Brown, The Weeknd and Roddy Rich.

Megan also gave the internet something else to be excited about when she performed a medley of her tracks poolside during YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 event on June 7. Other major A-listers who appeared throughout the star-studded virtual gathering included BTS and Lizzo.

She’s become quite business-minded on top of her ever growing music career in recent months. Megan officially partnered with Rihanna‘s sexy Savage X Fenty line for its summer 2020 campaign in May which included a photo of her in one of their bright yellow getups that highlighted her enviable figure.

Her time in quarantine also sparked dating rumors when Torey Lanez posted a video of them hanging out together. Megan’s been vocal about romance rumors in the past after she’s been previously linked to other famous men like Khloe Kardashian‘s infamous ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28. “What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up I don’t even know that n—a,” the Texas native tweeted back to a user who implied she and the NBA star spent the night together after his game in New York City in November 2019.