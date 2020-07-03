Machine Gun Kelly Refers To Himself As A Bad Boy After Romantic Dinner Date With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly was seen getting into his luxe Aston Martin car in Sherman Oaks, California on Thursday, July 2, taking a tongue-in-cheek jab at his reputation with a graphic t-shirt.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, was ready for an overnight visit, it seems. The star — who was born Colson Baker — was spotted in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles as he got into his luxe black Aston Martin vehicle on Thursday, July 2. He had a bottled orange juice from organic grocer Erewhon in his left hand and a black sweatshirt slung over his right arm as he showed off his many tattoos.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer appeared to make a jab at his bad boy reputation with a vintage-inspired graphic t-shirt, featuring an animated figure man cutting a green plant. “Good guys trimming service,” the shirt read, making a tongue-in-cheek joke that the animated character is out to “trim” good guys from the scene. “Would love to be your best friend,” the white shirt also read in smaller black text. He paired the short-sleeved top with a gray pair of cargo pants and black sneakers, accessorizing with a stack of bracelets.

Machine Gun Kelly and new flame Megan Fox, 34, have been inseparable in recent weeks. The hot duo stepped out for a date night at sushi hotspot Nobu on Thursday, June 25 and held hands. Megan stunned in a skintight pair of liquid patent leather pants and a crop top, along with a black blazer, while MGK opted for a red shirt and black pants. After dinner, the couple headed back into his black Aston Martin vehicle.

A day before their romantic date night, they also showed off matching manicures inspired by the song and video for “Bloody Valentine,” which the Transformers star appeared in fresh off her split from Brian Austin Green, 46. Machine Gun Kelly interlocked his fingers with Megan for the sweet snap, showing off nail art with red hearts, a bloody knife and gold keys. The singer simply captioned the image with a white heart and key emoji.

“Megan always secretly loved a guy with tattoos and a less traditional look so nobody’s really surprised to see her dating someone like that, so she was very physically attracted to him,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “MGK is definitely different from Brian [Austin Green, 46] and that’s exciting for Megan,” the insider also added.