Ghislaine Maxwell: How Much Prison Time She Could Face For Involvement In Jeffrey Epstein Case — Lawyer Explains
Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI and hit with multiple charges in relation to conspiring to abuse minors.
Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on July 2 on charges that she conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. Her alleged crimes, which were detailed throughout Netflix’s new docu-series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, completely horrified viewers. However, New Hampshire based criminal attorney Tim Goulden told HollywoodLife that the British native might not have to serve time behind bars. “The federal justice system is all based on points. It has to do with the criminal background and her criminal history,” the Goulden Law Offices lawyer told us exclusively.
The 58-year-old was charged on multiple counts, including enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury. Each of the charges carry maximum sentences between five and 10 years in prison. Tim said it was likely Ghislaine will hire private counsel, and could potentially be offered a plea deal. “Typically the federal system has what’s called a proffer, so if the prosecutors were interested in more high valued targets or more high valued defendants, she could potentially through counsel give a proffer to a US attorney in exchange for less of a sentence,” he explained.