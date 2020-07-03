Ghislaine Maxwell: How Much Prison Time She Could Face For Involvement In Jeffrey Epstein Case — Lawyer Explains

A proffer is a presentation of excluded evidence. When a trial court makes a ruling that excludes evidence, the party seeking to present that evidence must make the substance of the excluded evidence known through a proffer. Tim said the case may lend itself to a plea deal. “I think because of the enormity of it, the amount of the charges, it lends itself to the thought if she has complicity in this, it would lend itself to a plea deal,” he told HL. “Epstein took a plea [before he died]. She must be scared to death because Epstein got killed while he was in prison so she must be scared if she’ll be protected or not.”

If she strikes a plea deal, she will serve less than the maximum sentence of nearly 30 years for all of the charges combined. In fact, Tim estimated that it could be as low as two to four years — if anything at all. “If she comes in and says ‘hey I did everything they said’ and you go to the prosecutor and they give you a full proffer and 24 months is the bottom line. 24 months to 48.”

Tim also said that all parties will need to be “especially careful” if the case goes to court so that she gets a fair jury. “[They] have to be especially careful about this case given its national exposure and who the parties are, and they have to be especially careful so that she gets a fair and partial jury so they’re not tainted by what they see in the media,” he said, adding that Jeffrey’s former friends, who were potentially involved in his criminal activities, should be worried. “I think anyone who was involved with Jeffrey Epstein in the scheme of these indictments, I think all of them should be worried, yes,” he said.