Tyler Cameron Shows Off His Ripped Abs While Skimboarding After Hanging Out With Hot Model

tyler cameron
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Tyler Cameron is making the most of the tropical summer weather, showing off his backyard skimboarding skills.

Tyler Cameron is a man of many talents, and The Bachelorette alum just added skimboarding to his list of skills! The former reality TV heartthrob took to Instagram on July 1 to offer fans a glimpse into how he’s staying busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Swipe to see what happens when it rains a ton and I have too much time on my hands,” he captioned a series of videos. In the first clip, Tyler wasn’t shy about showing off his ripped six-pack as he held a yellow board and prepared to take on the puddle in his front yard.

The following clips showed the former dating show contestant glide in slow motion across a huge puddle leftover from the summer storms. In one clip, he even attached a rope to his car and was pulled along by his pal driving the truck! “This is me sliding into your dm’s every day baby,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “I literally am yelling don’t break your wrists.”

Tyler Cameron is making the most of the weather. Image: Backgrid

It comes just a couple of days after the 27-year-old was spotted out and about in Florida, with a stunning blonde by his side. Her name is Jilissa Ann Zoltko! Tyler, a model himself, met up with the gorgeous swimsuit model, 22, for a midday lunch date, as revealed in photos obtained by fan account Bachelor Tea Daily. The two were dressed casually, with masks on, as they hit up an eatery and returned to a house in Tyler’s truck.

It’s believed she could have been introduced to Tyler by a pal. Jilissa is friends with Tyler’s close pal, Kate Dooley, on Instagram. Kate is part of the “Quarantine Crew,” Tyler’s group of buddies who are riding out the coronavirus pandemic together in Florida. That pack used to include his ex from The BacheloretteHannah Brown.