Tyler Cameron Shows Off His Ripped Abs While Skimboarding After Hanging Out With Hot Model

‘The Bachelorette’ alum Tyler Cameron is making the most of the tropical summer weather, showing off his backyard skimboarding skills.

Tyler Cameron is a man of many talents, and The Bachelorette alum just added skimboarding to his list of skills! The former reality TV heartthrob took to Instagram on July 1 to offer fans a glimpse into how he’s staying busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Swipe to see what happens when it rains a ton and I have too much time on my hands,” he captioned a series of videos. In the first clip, Tyler wasn’t shy about showing off his ripped six-pack as he held a yellow board and prepared to take on the puddle in his front yard.

The following clips showed the former dating show contestant glide in slow motion across a huge puddle leftover from the summer storms. In one clip, he even attached a rope to his car and was pulled along by his pal driving the truck! “This is me sliding into your dm’s every day baby,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “I literally am yelling don’t break your wrists.”

It comes just a couple of days after the 27-year-old was spotted out and about in Florida, with a stunning blonde by his side. Her name is Jilissa Ann Zoltko! Tyler, a model himself, met up with the gorgeous swimsuit model, 22, for a midday lunch date, as revealed in photos obtained by fan account Bachelor Tea Daily. The two were dressed casually, with masks on, as they hit up an eatery and returned to a house in Tyler’s truck.