Pamela Anderson, 53, Stuns In A Little Black Outfit While Lounging In Bed To Celebrate Canada Day

Pamela Anderson was in the patriotic spirit and took to her Instagram to celebrate Canada Day by posing up wearing a little black outfit in her bed! See the black and white photo the star shared with her one million Instagram followers!

Pamela Anderson got into a patriotic mood on July 1 and celebrated Canada Day with an exquisite photo that she shared to her Instagram account! In the black and white image, the Baywatch alum, who turned 53 on the same day, lounged in bed wearing what appeared to be a black romper or robe. The actress and model had her phone in one hand and a glass of bubbly in the other — a perfect way to celebrate her birthday and her home country’s holiday!

“Happy [Canada] Day,” the Ladysmith native captioned her photo, using the Canada flag emoji in place of the country’s name. Fans absolutely loved Pam’s latest pic, telling the stunner in the comment section to her post that she looked “breathtaking,” “gorgeous,” and “beautiful!” Of course, Pam has opened up recently about how her little black outfit isn’t the only thing she likes to lounge around the house in.

During her Fox News interview on May 30, Pam revealed that she still likes to strut around in her little red one-piece that she sported while filming Baywatch! “I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits,” the actress shared during the interview. “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends.”

Pamela did stipulate, however, that she usually wears the swimsuit “just around the living room.” Pam rose to fame playing C.J. Parker on the series, which lasted from 1989-2001. Pamela appeared in over 100 episodes between seasons three through seven, and reprised her role a number of times! She appeared in the 1995 film Baywatch: Forbidden Paradise, the 2003 TV movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, and in the 2017 feature film starring Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Nowadays, Pamela loves to enjoy some downtime, but still makes appearances on various TV talk shows. She gave a steamy interview to Andy Cohen on May 21, discussing with the Watch What Happens Live host the qualities that really turn her on and get her “in the mood.” Between her fun interviews and flirty Instagram posts, Pamela has proven time and again that she is still just as fabulous as ever at 53!