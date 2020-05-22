Pamela Anderson Reveals What Truly Turns Her On: Public Hookups, Morning Intimacy & More

Pamela Anderson got downright naughty during her appearance on the Andy Cohen hosted late night talk show ‘Watch What Happens Live’!

Get a pen and paper ready folks, because Pamela Anderson is dishing out some of the things that turn her on the most! The 52-year-old joined Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, 63, on the latest WWHL episode on Thursday, May 21, where Andy played a fun little game with them to see what really revs their engines. He tried to figure out how the two blonde bombshells were from a compatibility standpoint by having them answer his questions at the same time. For instance, Ramona thought oysters were a bigger aphrodisiac while Pamela enjoyed chocolate more. The Baywatch beauty also managed to look ravishing during the show by sporting a gorgeous little black dress with her hair cascading down her right shoulder.

The heat got turned way up as the segment progressed. Pamela also admitted that sex on the first date is fine and that doing it in the shower is really “steamy”! She also confessed to being “in the mood” more in the morning than evening and that getting it on in public is a “turn on”. Ramona made Andy giggle with her own answer about the sex in public topic when she said, “as long as no one can see me!”

2020 has no doubt been one for the books for millions of people due to the coronavirus pandemic but Pamela was the one who became headlines news for a bit towards the beginning of the year. She wed film producer Jon Peters, 74, in a romantic Malibu ceremony on Monday, January 20, that ended only 12 days later!

“Pamela realized she rushed into things with Jon and initiated the split,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY only days after the shocking announcement. “She needed some time to think about everything as she realized she should’ve slowed down when first diving into things. The door isn’t closed forever, but she needs time to process what’s best for her and her life.”