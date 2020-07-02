Watch
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Results Of Intense Workouts In Midriff Baring Sports Top — Watch

Khloe Kardashian
Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian leaves the gym after a workout in Beverly Hills, CA on April 23, 2015. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1007122 230415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Khloe Kardashian wears a figure flattering giraffe print pair of leggings as she goes to the gym in Beverly Hills, CA. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1099239 100815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian matches her tones in workout clothes as she visits a studio to meet with sisters Khloe and Kourtney. Kim was later spotted with Khloe's bestie Malika Haqq, as they exited to their cars on a very hot day in LA. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pictured: Ref: SPL3080151 080310 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Brett / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian showed off her toned body in this fitted look by Morgan Stewart Sport as she grooved to a Beyoncé tune at home!

Khloe Kardashian‘s fitness plan is paying off! The 36-year-old looked fitter than ever as she hit her home gym in a fresh new look by Morgan Stewart Sport on Thursday, July 2. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filmed the selfie-videos via a mirror, showing off her toned abs and lean body while wearing the line’s neutral colored “Buttercream Sports Bra” ($78) and matching “Buttercream Biker Short” ($68). Khloe accessorized with a ’90s inspired pink scrunchie on her wrist, which matched her blush colored sneakers.

“Am I @morganstewart yet in my @morganstewart sport?” she captioned the first video using the RETRODust Instagram filter, going on to tag the brand in a second post. Fittingly, she was grooving to Beyoncé‘s 2013 tune “Yoncé,” where she describes being in shape. “Radio say speed it up I just go slower/High like treble, pumping on them mids/Ya man ain’t never seen a booty like this,” Queen Bey could be heard rap-singing in the background.

Khloe’s new brown hair looked incredible in the videos, which she recently revealed she changed in quarantine. Answering a fan question about how she kept up with dyeing her locks blonde, Khloe admitted it was “annoying.” She added, “That’s why in quarantine I just couldn’t keep up with it. I sad f— it, I’m going back to dark,” referencing her naturally brunette hair. “My heart is with blonde. But sometimes a girl just needs to change. I’ll always go back to blonde I just think I need a little something different right now,” she posted after fans began a poll of which color they prefer on her.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian. (Splashnews)

The latest posts come just days after she stunned at her 36th birthday bash, planned by party extraordinaire Mindy Weiss. Khloe dazzled in a custom gold Yousef Aljasmi mini dress for the event, sweetly twinning with 2-year-old daughter True. Opting to keep her long brown hair sleek and straight, she looked like she had an amazing time with her family, including mom Kris Jenner, 64, and sisters Kourtney, 41, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22. Brother Rob, 33, was also in attendance, and looked better than ever as he revealed his dramatic weight loss!