Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over BFF Malika Haqq’s Post-Baby Body At 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t get over how good her best friend, Malika Haqq looked at her 36th birthday celebration, telling her Instagram followers that she was astounded that she just had a baby three months ago!

Get a load of this gorgeous duo! Khloe Kardashian posted two adorable photos on Instagram that gave fans another glimpse into her insanely elaborate 36th birthday party, featuring her gorgeous best friend, Malika Haqq. In the photos, which you can see HERE, the ladies are perched on a couch as pink streamers rain down upon them. And they both look incredible.

Khloe’s dressed to the nines in a sparkly bodycon mini dress in a nude hue, which showed off her long, toned and tanned legs. As fans in the comments put it, Koko has “legs for days!” She paired the look with patent leather high heels. And Malika looked fabulous, as always, in a tight tank top tucked into high-waisted jeans, paired with a trendy fanny pack.

Khloe seriously couldn’t believe how flat her BFF’s stomach already is, considering that she just welcomed her son, Ace Flores, into the world on March 14! Yes, it’s seriously only been three months. “Forever my lady! Btw can you believe @malika JUST had a baby! Bish where!?!” she wrote as the caption on the post.

Khloe and Malika have been ride-or-dies for 20+ years, but motherhood has brought them closer together than ever. A source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife that while Malika’s already a “natural mother,” she does turn to Khloe for advice sometimes. She’s asked “Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to,” the source said. “But she’s got it all handled pretty well. She’s tired of course but what new mom isn’t? She’s doing great.”