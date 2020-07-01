Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sexy Bandeau Top & Leather Jacket During Fun Night Out With BFF Ariel Tejada

Kylie Jenner radiated nothing but beauty when she was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a super stunning outfit!

Another day, another sizzling look from the one and only Kylie Jenner! The 22-year-old had quite the fun evening when she was seen rocking a sexy all-black ensemble in La La Land on Tuesday, June 30. The outfit consisted of a gorgeous bandeau top that she paired with a leather jacket and curve-hugging black pants. She wasn’t alone during her summertime outing as her pal and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, 24, also joined in where the two made each other laugh as the night continued. The beauty mogul at one point posted a hilarious Instagram video where she filmed him filming her and exclaimed, “Leave me alone! If you post anything ugly of me I will sue you!”

Kylie has always brought it when it comes to her eye-catching fashions but the looks she’s been serving over the past couple of months have definitely amped things up big time for the stylish international superstar. She’s made the most out of her quarantine experience by showing off an endless amount of gorgeous outfits, hair changes and so much more that have left her millions of fans totally speechless.

She left little to the imagination late last month when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a sugary pink wig and strappy bralette in a coordinating color. “Can you guess my favorite color,” she wrote underneath the mind-blowing snap posted to her Instagram.

The mother-of-one could also be the new spokesperson for Gucci given the amount of loved she received after she posed in one of their sultry nightgowns on Saturday, June 27.

We can’t forget about Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou! The 22-year-old turned heads while looking absolutely unrecognizable in a fiery red wig that she paired with a colorful dress while partying the night away at a Pride-themed celebration over the weekend.