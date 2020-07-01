Kendall Jenner went totally CGI for a unique, futuristic Burberry video. Fans are loving the model’s wild new look!

The Sims graphics certainly have improved since the last time we played. Kendall Jenner is the star of Burberry‘s futuristic new digital ad (see it HERE), which features a CGI version of the model. Using a combination of digital effects and the real-life Kendall, the result is an eerie version of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star that barely moves. All she’s missing is the giant green diamond over her head.

The video starts with Kendall, 24, sitting on the edge of an empty pool, rocking an oversized hoodie covered with the Burberry logo, and white socks. Everything looks pretty normal, until we move in closer to Kendall. She’s frozen in place and her skin is smooth and shiny like a Barbie doll. Her hoodie has turned into a long-sleeved bodysuit in the same pattern.

The ad continues with Kendall showing off more looks from the new Burberry collection, including oversized sunglasses, bucket hats, sports bras, duffle bags, and high-tops. Oh, and Burberry surfboards and skateboards?? Kendall’s fans were all about her unique and wild video. “Omg kendall is my favourite,” one fan wrote, including the crying emoji. Another fan dubbed the model “Kendoll” after watching the clip, which is pretty clever!

“Wow Kenny!” someone commented, using the emoji with stars in its eyes. The rest of the comments section? Tons of hearts, flames, and heart-eyed emojis left and right. One fan defended Kendall from haters who snuck their way into the comments, writing, “Haha people who are talking about Kendall and saying that she is not a model , then why don’t you talk to Burbbery [sic] and show us your modeling skills.” Amen!