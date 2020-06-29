It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has a very special man in her life, and she shared the news with her fans during an Instagram Live on June 28.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her big night at the 2020 BET Awards with an Instagram Live on June 28. During the chat, she said, “Don’t hit my phone, cause I got a man. I’m just playing. No, I do got a man, and he don’t like that s***. And he’s SO fine. And he’s SO cute.” The rapper didn’t identify her secret lover in the clip, but she definitely had fans talking with the revelation about her low-key relationship.

Earlier this year, Meg was briefly linked to G-Eazy after a video of him kissing her cheek surfaced on social media following the 2020 Super Bowl. However, after fans went wild about the potential romance, Megan shut down the speculation. “Nowwww y’all got all y’all jokes out,” she tweeted at the time. “But I am not f***ing G-Eazy.” Before that, Megan dated Moneybagg Yo for a few months in 2019. By the fall, though, she had erased their romance from her social media and pages and publicly declared that she was single.

Megan’s latest love life admission came following her performance at the BET Awards. The show was filmed virtually and pre-taped amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This allowed Megan to give quite an elaborate performance, as she rode an ATV through the desert and had tons of space to rock out to her songs “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage.”

In addition to performing, Megan also took home TWO awards at the show — Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and the Coca-Cola Viewer’s Choice Award for “Hot Girl Summer.” She was nominated for five awards in total, but lost out on the Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration honors. In 2019, Megan scored her first BET Award nomination for Female Hip-Hop Artist, but it wasn’t until this year that she actually WON.