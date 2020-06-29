How Kim Kardashian Feels About Jameela Jamil’s ‘Problematic’ Corset Photo Comments

After Jameela Jamil criticized Kim Kardashian’s use of corsets as perpetuating an ‘impossible beauty standard’ for women, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what Kim thinks about being called ‘problematic.’

While discussing the corset video that Kim Kardashian posted to Instagram on June 23, Jameela Jamil encouraged fans to “BLOCK. MUTE. [and] DELETE” those who “tell you things that hurt your self-esteem.” So, expect Kim, 39, to take Jameela’s advice and mute The Good Place star, especially since Jameela, 34, said that Kim was “deluded” in promoting such a “toxic” image of beauty. Actually, Kim “doesn’t care what Jameela thinks [about the video],” a source close to the family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “but she does find it unnecessary.”

“Kim is all about empowering women and making them feel good, and that includes herself,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “Kim has insecurities like every other woman, and if she wears a corset and looks and feels good, she doesn’t see anything wrong with it. She wears corsets and waist trainers often — as do her sisters — to show off their small waists they work hard for. Kim knows she’s known for that. Like several other women, she takes a zillion photos of herself, critiques them, tunes them with apps, and spends a long time perfecting them before posting. Kim is famous, but she’s no different than anyone else when it comes to that kind of stuff.”

Jameela addressed Kim’s video – a 2019 throwback of her wearing a corset, like the one she donned for the 2019 Met Gala – after receiving “over 1000 DMs” about it. She said she wasn’t “trying to cancel Kim K” but “trying to arm [her fans] with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullsh-t expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy. If YOU know that it’s problematic, reductive, and irresponsible for her to perpetrate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fans… then you’re empowered and conscious and don’t need me.”

From there, The Misery Index host defended Kim, saying she had “decades of body image issues and obsession,” which had been “HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn’t actively trying to harm you. She’s just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful, and she’s spilling it out onto her following.” Jameela still said that Kim promoting this standard of beauty is “WRONG” but “I’m not sure she realizes that she’s doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal.”

What I said VS how every media outlet has reported it. To distract from the fact that I call THEM out for making those girls fixated on weight loss. Classic tactic. Use the headline to distract from the actual message and make women look violent and catty and hysterical. 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/gA7aGYjln1 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) June 28, 2020

Jameela ended her message encouraging her fans not to go “screaming” at Kim, but to unfollow brands/people “that don’t make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have… THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY, AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM. F-CK ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS.”

This is not the first, nor will it be the last, time that Jameela has criticized a Kardashian. In 2018, she criticized the Kardashian sisters for promoting appetite suppressants and weight loss supplements, calling them “broken by this industry.” She also has publicly criticized the Kardashians, and other celebrities for promoting “detox”/diet teas and Flat Tummy shakes.