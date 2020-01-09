Jameela Jamil Disses Khloe Kardashian After She Posts Another Ad For Flat Tummy Shakes

Jameela Jamil isn’t holding back. ‘The Good Place’ actress took to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to criticize Khloe Kardashian’s latest ad for Flat Tummy Shakes, asking in one caption, ‘Is she poor?’

Jameela Jamil, 33, is not a fan of the Kardashians, and she made that clear once again on Jan. 8. The Good Place actress took to two of her social media accounts to criticize Khloe Kardashian‘s, 35, latest advertisement from her Twitter, posted on Jan. 7. The post in question featured Khloe showing off the shake while at the gym, writing the caption, “Ok… I’ve posted with @ flattummyco’s Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help get your tummy back to flat. Trust me you guys… Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink.” Jameela retweeted the post on Jan. 8, commenting with the scathing words, “Blah blah blah eating disorder culture blah blah.” Adding to the initial criticism, Jameela then posted her Tweet to Instagram, adding the caption, “IS SHE POOR?” Yikes!

As fans of Jameela know, the outspoken advocate for body positivity has been a critic of the Kardashians for quite some time. And this isn’t the first time she’s criticized Khloe or the brand she advertises. Jameela previously called out Khloe’s paid advertisement on March 20, 2019 for Flat Tummy Co meal replacement shakes (which Khloe has since taken down from her Instagram), in a tweet on March 21 calling the reality star “irresponsible.” “If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” then, Jameela said in her tweet, she’d have to list the side effects for Khloé’s Instagram audience. “Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea, and dehydration,” Jameela shared in her statement.

Not only a critic of their choices to promote such brands, Jameela has also said the KarJenners should, essentially, take stock of their own values. The actress shared they “need to check their moral compasses because they appear to be broken,” in a March 31 Instagram post, a response to a New York Times profile of the family. While Jameela has been crusading, along with dozens of other notable celebrities and advocates, since her rise to fame, she’s received some uplifting praise from public figures like Taylor Swift for pushing “body neutrality” for women.

Jameela has been making a point with a her platform to call out potentially harmful dieting products since she entered the Hollywood fray. This is just one, of many, examples where the actress has criticized the KarJenner family and we’re sure it won’t be the last.