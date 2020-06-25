Kayla Tiffany ‘Gives Reassurance’ To Those Struggling With ‘Toxic Relationships’ In New R&B Jam ‘Therapy’

Kayla Tiffany proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In ‘Therapy,’ JoJo Hailey’s daughter deals with the problems of a love gone wrong, delivering an empowering message that ‘so many can relate to.’

“Everyone has issues,” as Kayla Tiffany sings in at the start of her new song, “Therapy.” But, not everyone’s willing to deal with them. In the video for her new R&B song, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Kayla is willing to put in the work to save the relationship, but she can’t be the only one willing to admit there’s a problem “I’m about two seconds from walking out / Figured may as well throw in the towel. / But I know that’s not what love is about / Plus, I promised I would hold you down.” Ultimately – spoiler alert! – she realizes holding him down was holding her back, and she makes a hard decision for her own mental and spiritual health.

” ‘Therapy” was inspired by conflicts anyone can experience throughout relationships,” Kayla shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Jro and I combined what we’ve experienced to create a song that everyone can relate to because no relationship is perfect.”

No relationship is perfect, but the video – with its surrealistic visuals and emotionally-charged scenes – perfectly captures the struggle she’s going through in the song. “Making the video for therapy was INSANE!” Kayla tells HollywoodLife. “We were able to bring the song to life by switching from past to present situations in a relationship that was falling apart. So many people can relate to this, including myself so making this video was definitely a fun experience.”

There will be many more fun experiences like this in the future. And the apple doesn’t fall from the tree; as the daughter of R&B icon JoJo Hailey, Kayla admits she was “destined to fall in [her family’s] footsteps.” She was taken under her father’s wing at an early age, and now is her time to shine. Thankfully, her father is there to provide a platform with his new label, JT Entertainment. In fact, “Therapy” is the second release on JTE, after JoJo’s single, “Special.”

” ‘Therapy’ will definitely resonate with anyone who listens to it,” adds Kayla. “We’ve all at some point in our lives dealt with a toxic relationship so to have a song talk about what people may not like to say out loud gives reassurance to those that may feel alone in a certain situation or may not know how to express what they are feeling.”