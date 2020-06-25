Bow Wow Teases New Season Of ‘GUHH: Atlanta’ & Reveals Why Angela Simmons Is So Important To Him

Bow Wow opens up about his longtime friendship with Angela Simmons and their future in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. He also teased a major talk that goes down in the new season of ‘GUHH: Atlanta.’

Bow Wow, 33, and Angela Simmons, 32, have had the ultimate on-again, off-again relationship over the years. They dated briefly back in the day, but it didn’t work out. Bow Wow and Angela have flirted with the idea of being in a relationship over the years, but it’s never gotten to that place again. However, they have remained friends for almost two decades. HollywoodLife spoke with Bow Wow EXCLUSIVELY ahead of his special, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q, about what his friendship with Angela means to him.

“It’s dope. I will say Ang is the first person in my life who I can say we’ve gone from being kids to adults with kids,” Bow Wow told HollywoodLife. “Ang is the first real friend friendship that I’ve ever really had. I’m able to be there for her like she is for me. When you are in someone’s life for over 19 years, you know this person’s ends and outs. There’s nothing that I could do that would shock her. She knows me. That’s my partner and vice versa.”

Bow Wow is well aware that many fans who watch Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta want to see him and Angela in a romantic relationship. He noted that the “whole dynamic” would change if they were together. “Just because something looks good on TV doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re made for each other,” Bow Wow continued. “We understand we get what people see, but at the same time, friendship comes first, and you don’t want to mess that up. If me and Ang were to get together, it won’t be what they see on TV anymore. The whole dynamic will change, and we don’t want that. We want it to be just like how it is.”

The rapper and reality star teased that he will have a discussion with Angela in the upcoming season of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta about the state of their relationship. “We will always remain friends, and you guys will see us talk for the last time deeply about that right there, the question you just asked me about our friendship and how people view us,” he said. “We talk about it for the last time on this season Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. We’re already in production filming Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Me and Ang shot already, and you guys will see that carry out onscreen.”

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q, which airs June 25 at 9 p.m. on WE tv, follows Bow Wow as he navigates quarantine. His Millennium Tour with Omarion was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bow Wow gave HollywoodLife an update about the tour situation.

“We were never canceled,” Bow Wow said. “To this day, we were not canceling. Don’t even believe that. We don’t even use that word… We’re just now contacting the buildings, getting the dates, getting rerouted. The more cities we see open up and the numbers go down, the faster we’ll be back, hitting the road, and giving them a summer tour. It wasn’t supposed to be a summer tour, but it seems that it’s shaping out to become that or sometime in the fall or top of the year.”

In the meantime, Bow Wow has been working on new music. While he was on The Masked Singer as the Frog, he was collaborating with Omarion on new material. “We still got a ways to go on that,” Bow Wow revealed. “I’m about to wrap up my solo album, which I haven’t put out in quite some time. But I think me going on the tour earlier this year gave me that fight again. Just seeing the fans and 18,000 people and knowing that there is a place for me.”