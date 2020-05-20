‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: The Night Angel Is Crowned The Season 3 Winner

‘The Masked Singer’ named a new winner during the May 20 season 3 finale. After weeks and weeks of intense competition, the Night Angel was declared the season 3 champion!

The road to The Masked Singer season 3 finale has been a roller coaster, and it’s down to the Night Angel, Frog, and Turtle. Only one masked singer can win the Golden Mask, and the final 3 are more than worthy of winning. The Frog kicks off the night with an electric performance of “Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy, Black Rob, and Mark Curry. The Frog’s performances are always top-notch, and he knocks it out of the park in the finale. Jenny McCarthy still thinks the Frog is Bow Wow, while Robin Thicke guesses Romeo Miller. Ken Jeong goes with Kid Cudi, and Nicole Scherzinger goes out on a limb and guesses M.C. Hammer.

The Turtle makes us swoon with his heartfelt performance of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go.” He pours his heart out in his music every single time. Nicole still thinks the Turtle could be Jesse McCartney because of past clues. Jenny goes with Nick Carter. The Night Angel takes the stage next and brings down the house with her incredible performance of Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.” Nicole believes the Night Angel is definitely Taraji P. Henson, but Jenny and Robin are both dead-set on Kandi Burruss.

The masked singer in third place is… the FROG! The final guesses are Kid Cudi, Romeo Miller, and Bow Wow. The Frog is BOW WOW! Now it’s down to the Night Angel and Turtle.

The masked singer in second place is… the TURTLE! The final guesses include Nick Jonas, Jesse McCartney, and Adam Lambert. The Frog is JESSE McCARTNEY!

This means that the NIGHT ANGEL is your season 3 winner! The panelists make their last guesses before the big reveal. Taraji P. Henson, Tisha Campbell, and Kandi Burruss are the final guesses. The Night Angel is none other than Grammy-winner and Real Housewives of Atlanta star KANDI BURRUSS! She’s the first woman to win The Masked Singer!