‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Special Preview: Bow Wow Reveals To Angela That He Wrote A Song About Her

Bow Wow tells Angela Simmons that he wrote a song about her, and she demands that he let her hear the lyrics in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the special ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q.’

Bow Wow has big news for Angela Simmons in the Growing Up Hip Hop special, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q. “I am doing this project. It’s an album. It’s very personal to me,” Bow Wow says to Angela in this EXCLUSIVE preview. For his album, he’s written a song about Angela.

After Bow Wow’s big reveal, Angela understandably wants to hear the song. Bow Wow is a little hesitant. “As my friend, I want you to hear it. Because as my friend, I love you to death, I want you to feel no type of way.” Now Angela begins to worry about what this song is about.

Bow Wow stresses that the song is not ready for her ears. He wants her to wait until it’s “perfect.” She’s not down for that. “The song is called ‘Angela.’ I’ve gotta make sure this sh*t’s right,” he says.

At this point, Angela says she’s just going to leave the call. It’s clear to Angela that Bow Wow is not going to budge. Bow Wow starts to spout off lyrics, and they’re pretty racy! Angela thinks this song is like one of Bow Wow’s fantasies. That’s when things begin to get awkward on the call. Before the situation gets even more uncomfortable, Bow Wow says he’s lying about the lyrics!

The special Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta: Bow in the Q will air June 25 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Bow Wow will talk about his experience in quarantine and how his world spiraled out of control when everything, including his tour, was shut down. Days before the coronavirus outbreak, Bow was celebrating his 32nd birthday and embarking on a sold-out tour as his music and movie career was on fire. But all that came to a standstill in an instant. Now confined to his bachelor pad — away from his fans, friends, and full-throttle lifestyle — Bow takes a full retrospect of his life from the highs and lows of his career, to his failed relationships with women, to his explosive beefs and bad decisions over the past few years.