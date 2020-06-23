Mia Khalifa Admits Her 11 Porn Videos Will ‘Haunt’ Her Until She Dies: ‘No One’ Should Go Through That 

Mia Khalifa opened about her past with porn on Instagram, Tuesday after a fan tagged her in a post discussing the topic. Mia expressed that her explicit ’11 videos’ will haunt her for life, but she’s go grateful for the support she’s received.

Mia Khalifa has put her short-lived porn career behind her. Nonetheless, she discussed the topic on social media on June 23. It’s unclear how or why she began answering fan questions about her past, but the sports commentator, 27, expressed her regret over getting involved in the porn industry and encouraged other women not to follow in her footsteps.

“Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don’t want another girl to go through that — because NO ONE should,” she responded to an Instagram user who tagged her in a post discussing Mia’s porn career. In the initial post by the Instagram user, the person wrote in part: “Women are haunted by the decisions they made years ago. But, they weren’t their decisions… Don’t support another vulnerable woman getting exploited just because they need money for rent.” (Editor’s note: The above messages were shared on Mia’s Instagram Stories, which will eventually expire.)

Mia Khalifa out and about. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Mia later engaged with fans on Twitter, where she admitted that all she wants is for her explicit videos to be removed. She replied to a Twitter user who wrote: “Mia Khalifa being in the porn industry for 3 months and being that popular is crazy, she definitely deserved a bigger bag.”

Mia responded: “I’d rather have it removed than take a dime from that bag. I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices).”

Please please please think about this if you are considering the sex industry. They make it impossible to rectify your regrets should you have them in the future. https://t.co/yPYJf7xpA4 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

In response to another fan who expressed interest in Mia’s former work, the model said, “Please please please think about this if you are considering the sex industry. They make it impossible to rectify your regrets should you have them in the future.”

Mia thanked those who’ve supported her on Instagram when she noticed she was a trending topic on Twitter. On top of a screen-grab that showed a supportive tweet, Mia wrote, “Still can’t sleep. Reeling from the level of love y’all are showing me. I can’t handle it, I’m so grateful for all of you.”

The internet star got legally married to Robert Sandberg on June 10th, 2019, she revealed on Instagram. “We got married legally in the kitchen of our first home. June 10th, 2020 would’ve been our wedding day, but we’ll try again next summer,” Mia wrote alongside a black and white video of her husband.