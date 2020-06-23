Jennifer Aniston Gives Rare Glimpse At ’11 11′ Wrist Tattoo As Meaning Behind The Ink Remains Unknown

Jennifer Aniston flashed her ’11 11′ wrist tattoo during her ‘Actors On Actors’ conversation with fellow ‘Friends’ alum Lisa Kudrow, as fans still ponder the exact meaning of the tattoo to this very day!

Jennifer Aniston undoubtedly had an amazing time chatting with her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow for Variety‘s “Actors On Actors” series. The two actresses reminisced on their days doing table reads and watching bloopers of their beloved series as they patiently await when they can be together for the highly anticipated reunion! But there was one element of the conversation that fans couldn’t keep their eyes off of — literally!

Throughout their convo, Jen, 51, flashed her “11 11” tattoo at the camera as she expressively moved her hands around while talking to Lisa. It’s widely known that Jen has more than just the ink on the inside of her left wrist. In 2011, the actress got a tattoo of the name “Norman” on her foot to honor her Welsh Corgie-Terrier pup who sadly passed away earlier that same year. She’s currently the proud owner of two dogs — a White Shepherd Mix named Dolly and a Terrier named Clyde

But the meaning behind Jen’s “11 11” tattoo has been kept under wraps, despite first showing up unannounced in 2018. Since then, Jen has proudly shown off her ink on the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and more industry-related events. Some fans believe that the “11 11” tattoo is in reference to Jen’s birthday — February 11. But the actress has yet to confirm any rumors on the matter.

Instead of talking tattoos, Jen and Lisa had an absolute blast chatting for the nearly one-hour episode about their time on the Emmy-winning sitcom that made them famous. “It’s not like, ‘Oh it was such hard work for ten years’…I know that show worked because we all committed to each other,” Lisa recalled of the NBC series which ran from 1994-2004.

“It wasn’t just committing to a role, committing to a contract. I mean, we all still love each other,” she went on. Along with Lisa’s heartfelt words on the series, Jen reminisced about when she saw Lisa at the table read — where the two co-stars and real life friends first met. “You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on,” Jen said. “And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils. So, so, so beautiful!”

While fans enjoy the series all over again on HBO Max, devoted viewers and the cast eagerly await when they can reunite again following the coronavirus pandemic! We cannot wait to see these two on small screen soon!