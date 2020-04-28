Jennifer Aniston’s 2 Adorable Dogs Are ‘Exhausted’ & She Shares The At-Home Pics

Jennifer Aniston gave fans a look inside her quarantine life by sharing photos of her two dogs lounging on the couch on Instagram.

It’s not every day that Jennifer Aniston gives fans a peek at her personal life, but during another day in quarantine on April 27, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what she has going on at home. Jen shared back-to-back photos of her dogs on her Instagram Story. Both pups are asleep in the pics, which she jokingly caption, “Big day…” and “Exhausted.” The dogs are the perfect representation of pretty much everyones moods as we continue quarantining at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

After posting the dog pics, Jennifer also shared two funny posts that referenced the stay-at-home regulations. “You can’t sleep? Have you tried meditating, then reading for an hour, then going to the couch, then back to bed, then counting backward from ten million, then taking a sleeping pill?” one read. The other said, “Go to sleep. Everything will be worse in the morning.” She captioned her last post of the night, “Well, see you here again tomorrow.” It’s not like there’s much else to do, after all!

When quarantine orders first began in March, Jennifer revealed that she had taken on the task of cleaning out her closet. She also admitted that being stuck at home wasn’t much of a challenge for her because she’s an “agoraphobe.” Luckily, she has her precious pups keeping her company!

Jennifer Aniston posting her dogs on her instagram story has healed me. pic.twitter.com/BrKyaNO9l7 — ashley ❄️⭐️🦄 (@SHUTUPitsASH) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Jennifer has also been doing a lot of giving back during this difficult time. She surprised a nurse in Utah with $10,000 to thank her for all she’s done to help others. Plus, she teamed up with her Friends co-stars for the ‘All-In Challenge.’ The group offered fans a chance to bid money for charity, with a winner being selected at random to attend a taping of the upcoming Friends reunion for HBO Max.