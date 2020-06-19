Kerry Washington & More Beg Alicia Keys & John Legend To Go On Tour Together During ‘Verzuz’ Battle

John Legend and Alicia Keys were the latest duo to face off in a ‘Verzuz’ battle, and the two R&B legends didn’t disappoint! Just ask Kerry Washington.

Alicia Keys, 39, and John Legend, 41, just killed it! Alicia and John were the latest duo to go head-to-head in Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ (Alicia’s husband, FYI) viral Verzuz battles, and they were fantastic. During performances of “If I Ain’t Got You”, “This Time I Want it All”, and more of their biggest hits LIVE for the world to see on June 19, celebs like Kerry Washington begged them to go on tour together. And we hope they do!

The Juneteeth edition was announced via the official Verzuz Instagram account on Saturday, June 13. “Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @AliciaKeys vs @JohnLegend on the [piano]‼️ Friday, June 19th | 8PM EST,” the caption read.

im not gonna tell you what to do on your friday night but here i am. go watch #Verzuz 😆 pic.twitter.com/SpLe4gHGkL — karl 🏳️‍🌈 (@karlandtheleafs) June 20, 2020

The events typically feature two artists or producers in the same genre facing off in 20-song battle. ’90s legends Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley kicked things off in April — which was plagued with technical difficulties spawning several hilarious memes — and has gone in to include dance hall artists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, 112 and Jagged Edge and Nelly and Ludacris, just to name a few.

Alicia and John singing redemption song is the most beautiful thing ever #verzuz pic.twitter.com/iR4UI2bZLp — ♕ 𝓂𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓀 . (@heismalikk) June 20, 2020

The Instagram Live events have gone on to attract record-breaking audience numbers on Instagram, drawing the likes of several A-Listers like Michelle Obama and Rihanna. The former first lady couldn’t help but throw in a song request to Erykah Badu, begging her to play “Green Eyes” off her 2000 album Mama’s Gun. “Erykah…there are so many,” Michelle also commented when the singer asked what songs fans would want to hear!

Rihanna also got in on the action when police attempted to shut down Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s battle in Jamaica for going past the country’s 8 p.m. COVID curfew. Describing the event as “hectic,” the Barbadian beauty wrote “tell the police to go hooommeeee” and “come oooonnnn officer” when the event was almost shut down.